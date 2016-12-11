How United Nations stamps are celebrating the year of the rooster

Jan 13, 2017, 8 AM

The United Nations’ Chinese Lunar Calendar pane for the year of the rooster was issued Jan. 13. The $1.15 stamp in the pane shows the U.N. emblem.

By Denise McCarty

The latest issue in the United Nations Postal Administration’s Chinese Lunar Calendar series celebrates the year of the rooster.

This is the eighth pane of stamps in the series.

Issued Jan. 13, this pane contains 10 $1.15 international-rate stamps for use from the UNPA post office at U.N. headquarters in New York City. The design shows the U.N. emblem in blue on a white background. The year date “2017” is in the upper-right corner.

The labels that are se-tenant (side-by-side) with the stamps feature Chinese artist Yan Bingwu’s artwork showing a symbolic rooster and calligraphy in gold on a red background.

The rooster and calligraphy are repeated in the selvage of the pane. Also included in the selvage are the words “Chinese Lunar Calendar” and “Celebrating the Year of the Rooster 2017” in English at the top, and the U.N. emblem in the upper right.

Sergio Baradat designed the pane.

The year of the rooster begins Jan. 28 and ends Feb. 15, 2018.

For ordering information, visit the U.N. stamps website; e-mail unpanyinquiries@un.org; telephone 800-234-8672; fax 212-963-9854; or write to UNPA, Box 5900, Grand Central Station, New York, NY 10163-5900.