USPS announces another 14 stamps for 2017

Jan 6, 2017, 8 AM

The USPS new-issue announcement at the end of December revealed that new expedited-mail stamps will be issued for Liliuokalani Gardens in Hawaii, and the Gateway Arch in St. Louis, Mo.

The design for the nonprofit USA Star mail stamp issued in 2016 will be revised in 2017 with a blue frame around the outer margins.

A nondenominated (34¢) postal card depicting the Chilean blue crocus (known as the azulillo) will be issued in 2017. The issue date for the new postal stationery item has not been announced.

Fashion designer Oscar de la Renta will be honored with a set of 11 stamps that will be issued by the United States Postal Service in 2017. An announcement of several new stamps was made Dec. 28.

By Michael Baadke

The United States Postal Service continues to reveal new stamp subjects and designs that will be issued in 2017. The latest announcement includes a legendary fashion designer and a famous American monument.

In an email release distributed Dec. 28, the Postal Service revealed that fashion leader Oscar de la Renta (1932-2014) will be commemorated with a pane of 11 forever stamps that includes a single stamp picturing the famous clothing designer in a black-and-white photograph, and 10 additional stamps that show “details from several of his most exquisite gowns,” according to the Postal Service.

Some of the stamps appear to show close-up views of patterned or solid-color fabric, while others show more of the full dress, including the shoes worn by models walking on a fashion show runway.

“De la Renta’s innovative designs and close attention to detail are said to have elevated American style and brought international attention to New York as a world leader in fashion,” the Postal Service said.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Find us on Instagram

The stamps each include de la Renta’s name in the distinctive signature style used currently to identify the Oscar de la Renta company that continues to offer fashions, fragrances, jewelry, home goods, and other products for sale.

Two new stamps in the American Landmarks series will be issued to fulfill new postage rates for two expedited services: Priority Mail flat-rate envelopes, and Priority Mail Express flat-rate envelopes.

The $6.65 stamp depicts Liliuokalani Gardens in Hilo, Hawaii, and marks the 100th anniversary of the 1917 dedication of the 30-acre Japanese-style garden.

“The stamp art features one of the gardens’ most iconic structures, the red wooden shelter on a stone bridge spanning a portion of the pond,” according to the Postal Service. “The bridge is surrounded by three stone lanterns and lush tropical plants.”

A $23.75 stamp for the Gateway Arch fulfills the planned Priority Mail Express rate for flat-rate envelopes. The design shows the arching 630-foot tall monument, with the St. Louis skyline behind it, and a barge passing by in the foreground on the nearby Mississippi River.

The stainless steel Gateway Arch was designed by architect Eero Saarinen. Construction was completed in 1965.

Both the Liliuokalani Gardens stamp and the Gateway Arch stamp feature illustrations by Dan Cosgrove, who has created the artwork for all of the U.S. expedited-mail stamps since 2008.

A new nondenominated (5¢) stamp for first-class mail will be issued in coils of 10,000. The design should look familiar: It reuses the design of the USA Star nonprofit mail stamp issued April 28, 2016 (Scott 5061). The simple lettering with graphic red star element has been slightly reduced in size, and a blue border has been added around the outer margins of the stamp.

A new nondenominated (34¢) stamped postal card will also join the 2017 U.S. stamp program, the first postal card from the Postal Service in about two years. The design shows a Chilean blue crocus, also known as the azulillo. The illustration uses pre-existing artwork by illustrator and designer Dugald Stermer (1936-2011).

No issue dates were revealed for the new items announced Dec. 28.

The new announcement brings the total number of planned new U.S. stamps for 2017 to 91, along with two postal stationery items.

The Postal Service has not announced new stamp subjects for its popular Legends of Hollywood and Music Icons commemorative series.

Previous announcements about the U.S. stamps planned for 2017 were reported on Linns.com Sept. 24, and Nov. 22.