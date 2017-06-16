Eclipse postmarks will be visible long after the total solar eclipse has passed

Jul 22, 2017, 3 PM

The Missouri state capitol dome is visible with a representation of a total solar eclipse in progress on this Aug. 21 postmark from Jefferson City, Mo.

Postmark Pursuit — By Michael Baadke

Excitement has been building for the upcoming total solar eclipse, which will travel coast-to-coast across the continental United States Aug. 21.

The total solar eclipse will be visible within a relatively narrow band roughly 70 miles wide that will cross the nation from the west coast of Oregon to the east coast of South Carolina.

Areas of the country outside the path of totality will experience a partial solar eclipse with varying percentages of the sun blocked by the passing moon, depending upon the location.

Details about the 2017 eclipse, including maps that show precisely where totality will take place, are easily found with an Internet search.

Check out NASA’s website for important information about eclipse-viewing safety and avoiding eye injury.

One location that is well within the path of totality is Jefferson City, Mo., which has its very own eclipse website at www.capitaleclipse.org.

There you’ll find three days’ worth of fun activities scheduled, all leading up to the eclipse and totality, which will occur around 1:13 p.m. local time. The time when totality begins varies by location.

The Jefferson City post office is planning to participate on Monday with a booth set up outside the main post office downtown. Along with selling stamps, the post office is offering an Aug. 21 postmark showing the sun in eclipse and the dome of the Missouri state capitol.

It’s the first 2017 eclipse postmark announced for the actual day of the eclipse, though others might be on the way from additional locations.

Obviously, the Total Solar Eclipse forever stamp issued June 20 is the perfect franking for your postmark request. Ask for the stamp at your local post office or order it here.

To obtain the postmark, address your request to:

CAPITAL ECLIPSE Station, April Burger, 131 W. High St., Room 104, Jefferson City, MO 65101-9998, Aug. 21.

The following cancels are also available

NATIONAL SCOUT JAMBOREE Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Beckley, WV 25801-9998, July 20. (Pitched tent in woods, trees.)

MAYVILLE Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Mayville, MI 48744-9998, July 20. (Smiling cartoon sunflower with shovel, “Fowler Center” sign, dirt pile, “Can You Dig It?” “24th Sunflower Festival.”)

MANASSA POST OFFICE Station, Postmaster, 413 Main St., Manassa, CO 81141-9998, July 21-22. (Postmark within stamp frame, image of Jack Dempsey, “Home of Manassa Mauler Jack Dempsey, Jack Dempsey, Champion of the World, July 4, 1919-Sept. 23, 1926.”)

GUILFORD DAY Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Guilford, NY 13780-9998, July 22. (Horse and carriage in silhouette, “Artfully Yours in Guilford.”)

ZIP MEETS DATE Station, Postmaster, 100 W. Hinkley St., Brookland, AR 72417-9998, July 24. (“Go Bearcats!” bear paw print with “7-24-17” within print.)

CRESCENT THEATRE Station, Postmaster, 455 State Route 23, Suite 5, Sussex, NJ 07461-9998, July 24. (Three short broad stripes, “100th Anniversary.”)

The following cancels have been granted 30-day extensions.

4th OF JULY Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Seward, NE 68434-9998, July 4. (“Deep Roots-High Hopes, 1867-2017, 150 Years!” Seward County courthouse tower, ear of corn, fireworks, “Nebraska’s Official Fourth of July City.”)

USS GEORGE WASHINGTON 25th ANNIVERSARY Station, Postmaster, Box 719, Norfolk, VA 23501-9998, July 4. (Supercarrier emblem includes George Washington silhouette and signature, aircraft carrier, two U.S. flags, “Spirit of Freedom.”)

FAMILY FUN Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Bitely, MI 49013-9998, July 16. (Trees surrounding lake, “Bitely Fine in the Summer Time.”)

HERITAGE DAYS Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Alliance, NE 69301-9998, July 18. (Hill, sun, plants, horse pulling covered wagon.)

Share information by writing to Postmark Pursuit, Box 4129, Sidney, OH 45365.

Instructions for requesting postmarks

Linn’s readers can see complete instructions for requesting postmarks here.