Put yourself under Charlie Brown’s winter hat and tell us what he might be thinking about

Jul 27, 2017, 3 PM

The U.S. Stamp Notes cartoon caption contest for August is the 2015 Christmas stamp showing Charlie Brown, Pigpen, and a snowman. Put yourself under Charlie Brown’s hat, and tell me what you think he might be saying about the weather, Christmas, stamp col

U.S. Stamp Notes — By John M. Hotchner

As summer temperatures rise, the idea of snow seems more attractive than when I have to actually shovel it. Still, I wait with anticipation for January and February each year, when we are most likely to get snow in northern Virginia — if we get snow at all.

There have been years when global warming looked to be a proximate threat, and all the snow went north. Happily, the last couple of years have included a couple of decent storms.

In the no-snow years I would have given anything to be Charlie Brown and Pigpen standing in fresh snow, as seen on the cartoon caption contest stamp for August (Scott 5022).

This stamp is one of 10 different Charlie Brown Christmas stamps issued in booklet format for Christmas 2015.

Your challenge is to put yourself under Charlie Brown’s trademark hat, and tell me what he might be saying or thinking about the weather, the snowman, stamp collecting, cartoon art, politics, or anything else that strikes your fancy.

There will be two prizes given: one for the best philatelic line, and one for the best nonphilatelic line.

The important thing is to use your sense of humor, because entries with a humorous twist have the best chance of winning a prize.

Put your entry (or entries) on a postcard if possible and send it to me, John Hotchner, Cartoon Contest, Box 1125, Falls Church, VA 22041-0125, or email it to me. If you send an email, be sure to include your mailing address.

For each winner, the prize will be the book Linn’s Stamp Identifier, published by Linn’s (a retail value of $12.99), or a 13-week subscription to Linn’s (a new subscription or an extension).

To be considered for the prizes, entries must reach me no later than Aug. 25.

Why not enter now, while you’re thinking about it?

Updated Aug. 8, 2017, to reflect correct Aug. 25 deadline for the August cartoon caption contest.