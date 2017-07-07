Thoreau Farm postmark celebrates author’s July 12 birth bicentenary

Jul 14, 2017, 9 AM

This July 12 postmark from Concord, Mass., the birthplace of Henry David Thoreau, commemorates the author’s birth bicentenary.

Postmark Pursuit — By Michael Baadke

The United States nondenominated (49¢) Henry David Thoreau forever stamp was issued May 23 with a first-day ceremony at the Walden Pond State Reservation visitors center.

With Sam Weber’s oil-on-panel portrait, the commemorative stamp is a tribute to the author of Walden and Civil Disobedience, and it celebrates the 200th anniversary of Thoreau’s birth.

The only hitch is that Thoreau was born July 12, 1817, and the first-day cancel is dated May 23.

Fortunately, collectors still have an opportunity to create a commemoration that properly celebrates Thoreau’s birth bicentenary, because the Thoreau Society, in association with Thoreau Farm, sponsored a July 12 pictorial postmark from the author’s birthplace, Concord, Mass.

The postmark shows an open book and Thoreau’s cabin near Walden.

To obtain this postmark, mail your request to:

THOREAU FARM Station, Retail Manager, 25 Dorchester Ave., Room 4009, Boston, MA 02205-9998, July 12.

The following cancels are also available:

FINGAL Station, Postmaster, 406 Third St., Fingal, ND 58031-9998, July 15. (Fingal railroad depot, “Celebrating 125 Years.”)

CANYON CREEK Station, Postmaster, 8703 Lincoln Road W., Canyon Creek, MT 59633-9998, July 15. (Drawing of “Canyon Creek Store, Montana” in stamp frame, “A Step Back in Time, Established in 1872.”)

COMMISSIONING PEARL HARBOR Station, Marketing Office, 3600 Aolele St., No. 106, Honolulu, HI 96820-9998, July 15. (Insignia of USS John Finn, including swords, anchor, trident, chevron, clover.)

45 VAN NATS Station, Postmaster, 200 N. Diamond St., Mansfield, OH 44901-9998, July 15. (“We salute our vets!” Outline map of United States with “45th National Truck-in Hosted by Vans on the Run,” small van, large van, outline figure saluting.)

USS SEAWOLF 20th ANNIVERSARY Station, Postmaster, 100 Plaza Court, Groton, CT 06430-9998, July 19. (Submarine Service insignia including submarine, dolphins; “Beware the Wolf, USS Seawolf,” submarine, wolf.)

NATIONAL SCOUT JAMBOREE Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Beckley, WV 25801-9998, July 19. (Boy Scout emblem with eagle, “Opening Day.”)

Share information by writing to Postmark Pursuit, Box 4129, Sidney, OH 45365.

Instructions for requesting postmarks

Linn’s subscribers can see complete instructions for requesting postmarks here.