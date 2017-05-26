Last two Canada 150 stamps pay tribute to Olympic, Paralympic Games and athletes

Jun 1, 2017, 11 AM

Issued June 1 in Richmond, British Columbia, the dates on Canada’s new Olympic Games stamp allude to the 1976 Montreal Summer Olympics, 1988 Calgary Winter Olympics, and 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics. The stamp pictures Alexandre Bilodeau after he became

Dates on this Paralympic Glory stamp refer to games held in Toronto and Vancouver, while the stamp pictures para-alpine skier Lauren Woolstencroft, the first Canadian winter Paralympian to win five gold medals at a single Games.

By Fred Baumann

On June 1, Canada Post completed its marathon unveiling begun April 28, revealing the final two stamps in its 10-stamp Canada 150 issue.

These two maple-leaf-shaped stamps honor Canada’s commitment to amateur athletics and its success in hosting the Olympic Games and Paralympic Games. Both stamps were unveiled at a ceremony held at Canada Post's Pacific Processing Centre in Richmond, British Columbia.

Canadian high-jump legend and Olympic silver medalist Greg Joy and Olympic figure skating bronze medalist Joannie Rochette unveiled a stamp recalling Canada's success as a three-time host of the Olympic Games.

Inscribed “1976 1988 2010 / Olympic Games,” its dates allude to the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal, 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary and 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver. The stamp pictures Alexandre Bilodeau after he won the men's moguls skiing event in Vancouver, capturing Canada's first Olympic gold medal on Canadian soil.

Canadian Paralympic legends Arnold Boldt and Lauren Woolstencroft unveiled a stamp celebrating Canada's achievements in the Paralympic movement and role as host of two Paralympic Games. The inscription “1976 2010 / Paralympic Glory” refer to the games held in Toronto and Vancouver, respectively.

Boldt is a six-time Paralympian who won eight medals in high jump and long jump, including seven gold medals. Woolstencroft, a former para-alpine skier and the first Canadian winter Paralympian to win five gold medals at a single Games, is featured on the Paralympic stamp.

The complete 10-stamp Canada 150 issue is now available for sale in self-adhesive form in booklets of 10, and in gummed panes of 10 stamps. Canada Post also is offering a set of 10 first-day covers.

