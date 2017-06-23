Duck stamp society celebrates 25 years

Jun 29, 2017, 6 AM

Paintings by sisters Christine and Sarah Clayton are featured on new souvenir stamps created by the National Duck Stamp Collectors Society.

By Linn’s staff

The National Duck Stamp Collector’s Society is commemorating its 25th anniversary with two new “society stamps” offered together in a pane of 12.

The artwork was created by award-winning members of the talented Clayton family from Ohio.

Christine Clayton painted the portrait of the right-facing blue-winged teal, and her sister Sarah painted the left-facing green-winged teal. The two stamps alternate in the pane.

Their father, Matt Clayton, created the pane's background image of a wetlands sunrise.

At age 20 in 2015, Christine became the youngest winner in the history of the Ohio Wetlands Habitat stamp art competition. Her painting of a pair of wood ducks was featured on the Ohio Wetlands Habitat stamp issued in 2016. Her painting of a Northern pintail in flight was chosen for the $5 federal junior duck stamp issued in 2012 (Scott JDS20).

Sarah Clayton earned the 2012 Art of Conservation stamp award at the State-Fish Art Expo, the 2014 best of show award for the state of Ohio, and placed second in the 2016 federal junior duck stamp art competition.

In the 2015 Ohio Wetlands Habitat competition, Matt Clayton’s painting Bufflehead on the Cuyahoga came in second, just behind the winner, his daughter Christine. Matt’s painting was also chosen as the 2016 Ohio Ducks Unlimited sponsor print of the year.

The society stamps are offered in full panes of 12 for $50. Single stamps can be purchased, as well as pairs, blocks or strips, for $5 per stamp. Imperforate panes are $200 each, with a limited number produced. A 30 percent discount is applied when five or more panes are purchased.

A shipping fee of $2 is added for any order smaller than a full pane, or $5 for any order including a full pane.

To order, visit online, or mail payment to Ira Cotton, 3685 Pleasant Springs Drive, Naples, FL 34119. Checks or money order made payable to National Duck Stamp Collector’s Society are accepted. Stamps are shipped when they become available.

The National Duck Stamp Collector’s Society was established in 1992; members meet annually during the federal duck stamp art contest. For additional details and membership information, visit the website or write to NDSCS, Box 43, Harleysville, PA 19438-0043.