Fraudulent 1¢ Franklin stamp, Switzerland’s history told on stamps: Week’s Most Read

This 1908 Franklin stamp was spotted on a postcard, and it was believed to be a valuable find. Unfortunately, it did not live up to its initial expectations. The disappointing stamp was the most read post on Linns.com

By Colin Sallee

It's time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn's Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Oldest-known letter posted through the mails from Florida shines at Siegel sale: The sale included the oldest-known letter posted through the mails from Florida, sent from St. Augustine to Virginia in 1767.

4. Fascinating history resides within borders on Switzerland’s Arms stamps: Have you ever looked closely at the Pro Juventute issues of 1918 to 1926 showing Swiss cantonal arms? Of course, you say.

3. Issue dates announced for Sharks and Flowers: Two U.S. stamp sets with great topical appeal will be issued this summer: the Sharks set of five, and the Flowers from the Garden set of four.

2. Try putting away a pane or two of the Amur Tiger Cub semipostal stamp: You can still buy the stamp in 20-stamp panes at the post office or by direct order from the Postal Service.

1. The expectation of hope over reality - hope dashed: This postcard is unremarkable, until you notice that the straight edge on the right of the 1¢ Franklin stamp is matched by a straight edge on the left.

