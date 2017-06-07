US Stamps
Fraudulent 1¢ Franklin stamp, Switzerland’s history told on stamps: Week’s Most Read
By Colin Sallee
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories.
5. Oldest-known letter posted through the mails from Florida shines at Siegel sale: The sale included the oldest-known letter posted through the mails from Florida, sent from St. Augustine to Virginia in 1767.
4. Fascinating history resides within borders on Switzerland’s Arms stamps: Have you ever looked closely at the Pro Juventute issues of 1918 to 1926 showing Swiss cantonal arms? Of course, you say.
3. Issue dates announced for Sharks and Flowers: Two U.S. stamp sets with great topical appeal will be issued this summer: the Sharks set of five, and the Flowers from the Garden set of four.
2. Try putting away a pane or two of the Amur Tiger Cub semipostal stamp: You can still buy the stamp in 20-stamp panes at the post office or by direct order from the Postal Service.
1. The expectation of hope over reality - hope dashed: This postcard is unremarkable, until you notice that the straight edge on the right of the 1¢ Franklin stamp is matched by a straight edge on the left.
