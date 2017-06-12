Nitro, W.Va., dedicates memorial park as part of centennial celebration

Jun 16, 2017, 1 PM

Nitro, W.Va., pays tribute to World War I veterans with this pictorial postmark that celebrates the newly dedicated Living Memorial Park.

Postmark Pursuit — By Michael Baadke

Just about 15 miles west of Charleston, the capital of West Virginia, is the city of Nitro, W.Va., which is celebrating its centennial this year.

The city’s unusual name comes from the term nitrocellulose: Nitro was created in 1917 as a manufacturing complex to provide gunpowder for the United States War Department during World War I.

Commemorating its 100th anniversary this year, Nitro established the Living Memorial Park and recently dedicated a six-foot bronze statue there of a World War I infantryman (or “doughboy”).

An image of the statue appears as part of a 100th anniversary postmark used May 13 to commemorate the new park and the town’s history.

To obtain this postmark, which has been granted a 30-day extension, address your request to:

A LIVING MEMORIAL TO WORLD WAR I PARK DEDICATION Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Nitro, WV 25143-9998, May 13.

The following cancels are also available.

BALTIMORE, MD NATIONAL POSTAL FORUM Station, Postmaster, 900 E. Fayette St., Room 118, Baltimore, MD 21233-9998, May 21-24 (NPF logo with 10 stars).

75th ANNIVERSARY Station BATTLE OF MIDWAY, Marketing Office, 3600 Aolele St., No. 106, Honolulu, HI 96820-9998, June 4. (Plane in dive, three stars.)

93rd DAIRY DAY Station, Postmaster, 130 E. Main St., Fredericksburg, IA 50630-9998, June 6. (“Dairy Days,” “I like to moo-ve it, moo-ve it,” cartoon cow wearing party hat.)

OPENING DAY Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Montpelier, VT 05602-9998, June 6. (Large baseball, batter in silhouette, “Vermont Mountaineers.”)

INTERNATIONAL BOXING HALL OF FAME INDUCTION Station, Postmaster, 118 S. Peterboro St., Canastota, NY 13032-9998, June 8. (Boxer silhouette, “The Showplace of Boxing, Boxing Hall of Fame.”)

ROBERT E. HOWARD Station, Postmaster, 101 N. Ave. D, Cross Plains, TX 76443-9998, June 9. (Typewriter, pages with date and location, windows.)

PURPLE HEART CITY Station, Postmaster, 119 W. Fourth St., Appleton City, MO 64724-9998, June 9. (Text within heart design with two additional hearts.)

SESQUICENTENNIAL Station, Postmaster, 15 N. Fourth Street, Chatsworth, IL 60921-9998, June 9-10. (Circular design with buildings, locomotive.)

The following postmarks have been granted 30-day extensions:

HISTORY FAIR Station, Postmaster, 34 N. Main St., Bethel, VT 05032-9998, May 13. (Three books, “125th Anniversary of Bethel, Vt., Library.”)

SESQUARCENTENNIAL Station, Postmaster, 12 Maple St., Mendon, MA 01756-9998, May 15. (Circular marking with straight lines, village scene.)

MINEOLA HIGH SCHOOL Station, Postmaster, 630 E. Broad St., Mineola, TX 75773-9998, May 17. (Circular marking with wavy lines, football helmet with block M.)

NATIONAL ROAD FESTIVAL Station, Postmaster, 7337 National Pike, Addison, PA 15411-9998, May 17-20. (Oxen yoke, “Bicentennial 1817-2017.”)

JEANNE AND JULES MANFORD POST OFFICE Station, Postmaster, 78-02 37th Ave., Flushing, NY 11372-9998, May 20. (Text-only marking.)

CAMP MIAKONDA 100th EVENT Station, Postmaster, 5151 Monroe St., Toledo, OH 43623-9998, May 20. (Building, water tower, flag, “Wildlife Center Grand Opening.”)

LAWN SALE Station, Postmaster, 3110 W. Main St., Kingsville, OH 44048-9998, May 20. (Three puzzle pieces, “43rd Annual Kingsville Library Lawn Sale,” “Supporting ALL parents & children through our PUZZLE CLUB, Social, Sensory, Reading & Activities.”)

ODYSSEY Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, E. Lansing, MI 48823-9998, May 24. (“World Finals, Odyssey of the Mind,” globe with “2017,” raccoon mascot with Spartan helmet, cape.)

WEBSTER SPRINGS Station, Postmaster, 100 Back Fork St., Webster Springs, WV 26288-9998, May 27. (Outline map of West Virginia with star indicating location of Webster Springs; “Webster County Woodchopping Festival,” crossed axes.)

PUBLISHERS PRESS Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Lebanon Junction, KY 40150-9998, June 1-30. (Publishers Press insignia, “150 Years” banner, “1866-2016.”)

The following postmarks have been granted 60-day extensions.

PONY EXPRESS Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Lakeside, AZ 85929-9998, March 8-10. (Six-pointed star badge, rider on horse, “47th Annual W.M.S.P. Pony Express Ride,” “Lakeside, Pinetop, Hon-Dah, Whiteriver, San Carlos, Globe.”)

LANCOPEX Station, Front Window Supervisor, Retail,1400 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17604-9992, April 28-29. (Rifle, silhouette figures, floral emblem.)

Share information by writing to Postmark Pursuit, Box 4129, Sidney, OH 45365.

Instructions for requesting postmarks

Linn’s subscribers can see complete instructions for requesting postmarks here.