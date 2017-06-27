Questions continue to swirl around USPS press sheets, more Jenny uprights found: Week’s Most Read

Jun 30, 2017, 5 AM

In our top post of the week, questions around the USPS press sheet program outweigh the answers and collectors are becoming frustrated.

By Colin Sallee

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. USPS discretionary semipostal plan inches ahead as bill threatens rule reversal: The semipostal stamp program administered by the USPS has moved in fits and starts, waiting for the U.S. Congress to select the agencies that will benefit.

4. Four covers help tell the narrative of immigration through Ellis Island: During its years of operation as the initial port of contact with United States officialdom, from 1892 to 1954, millions of immigrants landed there.

3. Another upright Jenny find; USPS says 32 reported: A stamp collector reports buying a pane of six of the upright variety of the $2 Jenny Invert stamp in a post office in Marcy, N.Y.

2. APS, ATA plan combined summer show in 2018: Two popular stamp hobby organizations will combine forces in 2018 to present a summer show in Columbus, Ohio.

1. USPS press sheets: more questions than answers: After uncut press sheets without die cuts were abruptly pulled from sale by the U.S. Postal Service, press sheets with die cuts remained available.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter