Is ‘Voice Stamp’ a real option? Plus a look inside a significant cover: Week’s Most Read

Jun 16, 2017, 4 AM

In our top post of the week, the possibility of voice-sensitive mail is becoming more and more of a reality, as the U.S. Postal service continued to hint at the future of postage with a recent YouTube video about what it calls “Voice Stamp.”

By Colin Sallee

5. Postal Service leaves collectors in the dark regarding imperforate uncut press sheets: What is the fate of the United States Postal Service program centered around uncut press sheets of imperforate stamps?

4. Downward-facing dog, other yoga postures strike graceful poses on U.N. stamps: The United Nations Postal Administration is celebrating the International Day of Yoga by issuing a pane of 10 stamps and se-tenant (side-by-side) labels.

3. Sometimes it is what is inside the cover that makes the difference: What good is a cover with the stamp cut out? This cover is not all that attractive, but it is historically significant.

2. Stamps that look scrumptious enough to eat: Netherlands’ Dutch Treats pane of 10: The Netherlands highlights regional delicacies on a pane of 10 stamps to be issued June 19.

1. ‘Voice Stamp’: experimental USPS project could spell the demise of postage stamps: Described in a recent YouTube video, Voice Stamp “will get rid of the antiquated stamp and make postage paperless.”

