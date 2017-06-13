Postal Updates
Is ‘Voice Stamp’ a real option? Plus a look inside a significant cover: Week’s Most Read
By Colin Sallee
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories.
5. Postal Service leaves collectors in the dark regarding imperforate uncut press sheets: What is the fate of the United States Postal Service program centered around uncut press sheets of imperforate stamps?
4. Downward-facing dog, other yoga postures strike graceful poses on U.N. stamps: The United Nations Postal Administration is celebrating the International Day of Yoga by issuing a pane of 10 stamps and se-tenant (side-by-side) labels.
3. Sometimes it is what is inside the cover that makes the difference: What good is a cover with the stamp cut out? This cover is not all that attractive, but it is historically significant.
2. Stamps that look scrumptious enough to eat: Netherlands’ Dutch Treats pane of 10: The Netherlands highlights regional delicacies on a pane of 10 stamps to be issued June 19.
1. ‘Voice Stamp’: experimental USPS project could spell the demise of postage stamps: Described in a recent YouTube video, Voice Stamp “will get rid of the antiquated stamp and make postage paperless.”
