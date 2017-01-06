Delicioso, Thoreau ceremony details revealed

Mar 27, 2017, 1 PM

By Michael Baadke

The United States Postal Service has confirmed first-day ceremony information for two upcoming stamp issues.

The Delicioso set of six forever stamps will be issued April 20 with a 5:45 p.m. ceremony at the National Hispanic Cultural Center, 1701 Fourth St. SW, in Albuquerque, N.M.

The ceremony is being held in association with the Salud y Sabor: Nuevo Mexico gathering taking place that evening in the same location. The community event is described as “a free evening of food, art, and entertainment aimed at providing families with an opportunity to connect around nutrition, cooking, healthy lifestyles, and culture.”

The stamps will be issued in a double-sided pane of 20, which the Postal Service describes as a booklet.

A commemorative forever stamp honoring writer and philosopher Henry David Thoreau in the year of his birth bicentennial will be issued May 23 at 11 a.m. at Walden Pond State Reservation Visitors Center, 915 Walden St., in Concord, Mass.

The ceremony is free and open to the public, and will include actor, environmentalist, and Walden Woods Project board member Ed Begley Jr., Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Matthew Beaton, Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation Commissioner Leo Roy, Select Board Town of Concord Chair Michael Lawson, and USPS General Counsel and Executive Vice President Thomas J. Marshall.

For the Thoreau event, the Postal Service adds that the public may RSVP online.

The single stamp honoring Thoreau will be issued in a pane of 20.