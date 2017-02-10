Garfield-Perry unofficial first-day cancel for new 10¢ Red Pears stamp

Mar 27, 2017, 5 AM

The Garfield-Perry Stamp Club’s March Party stamp show hosted a first-day ceremony March 23 for the 10¢ Red Pears stamp in panes of 20. This unofficial first-day postmark from Cleveland, Ohio, commemorates that event.

Postmark Pursuit — By Michael Baadke

A new variety of the 10¢ Red Pears definitive stamp was issued March 23 with a first-day ceremony at the March Party stamp show in Cleveland, Ohio.

The annual Cleveland show is hosted by the Garfield-Perry Stamp Club.

The stamp show offered a simple but attractive pictorial postmark featuring a single pear for the first-day event.

This postmark is in addition to the official Cleveland first-day cancel, which has a different pictorial element showing pears.

If you’d like to obtain the show cancel with the first-day date, include a note with your request specifically asking for the March 23 postmark, because the same postmark was available all three days of the show.

Remember that an envelope must be franked with at least 49¢ postage to receive the postmark.

To obtain this postmark, address your request to:

GARFIELD-PERRY Station, Customer Relations Coordinator, 2200 Orange Ave., No. 234, Cleveland, OH 44101-9998, March 23-25.

The following postmarks are also available:

BICENTENNIAL Station, Customer Relations Coordinator, 2200 Orange Ave., No. 234, Cleveland, OH 44101-9998, March 17. (Elyria bicentennial logo with older building, shooting stars, “1817 2017 Bicentennial,” “Making history then and NOW.”)

SHAMROCK Station, Postmaster, 234 Wildcat Road, Ireland, WV 26376-9998, March 17. (Shamrock, “36th Irish Spring Festival, Forsythia, Shamrock CEOs Club.”)

BICENTENNIAL Station, Postmaster, 1709 State Route 28N, Minerva, NY 12851-9998, March 17. (Shamrock containing script “M,” “Town of Minerva 1817-2017.”)

BICENTENNIAL Station, Postmaster, 622 Church Road, Olmstedville, NY 12857-9998, March 17. (Shamrock containing script “M,“ “Town of Minerva 1817-2017.”)

KINKAID Station, Postmaster, 201 N. Fourth St., O’Neill, NE 68763-1517, March 18. (Leprechaun, “Happy St. Patrick’s Day, 50th Year Celebration,” shamrocks for frame.)

DOROTHY HEIGHT CHARLOTTE, NC Station, Postmaster, 2901 Scott Futrell Drive, Charlotte, NC 28228-9998, March 21. (Floral pattern, Dorothy Height signature.)

STATE OF THE CITY Station, Postmaster, 802 East Ave. D, Copperas Cove, TX 76522-9998, March 22. (Circular logo with five arcs, “Copperas Cove, State of the City, 2017.”)

STAR TREK WINNEBAGO, IL Station, Postmaster, 105 Landmark Drive, Winnebago, IL 61088-9998, March 22. (Starship viewed from above, “Star Trek” TV show title.)

80th NATIONAL CONFERENCE Station, Postmaster, 8225 Cross Park Drive, Austin, TX 78710-9998, March 27. (“American Criminal Justice Association, Lambda Alpha Epsilon,” six-sided ACJA logo, with “American Criminal Justice Association,” scales of justice, star of David, spider web, three Greek letters.)

The following postmarks have been granted a 30-day extension:

25th ANNIVERSARY Station, USS Jefferson City SSN-759, Postmaster, Box 719, Norfolk, VA 23501-9998, Feb. 28. (Submarine service insignia with submarine, dolphins, plus insignia of USS Jefferson City, including Missouri state outline, paddlewheel steamer, submarine, “When Any Exigence Calls, SSN 759.”)

APEX Station, Postmaster, 3720 Barrow St., Anchorage, AK 99599-9996, March 3-6. (Mountain peaks, “UAF [University of Alaska Fairbanks] 100.”)

BUFPEX Station, Postmaster, 1200 William St., Room 200, Buffalo, NY 14240-9998, March 4-5. (Alaska state outline, “Alaska Purchase 1867-2017.”)

ROCKFORD STAMP CLUB Station, Postmaster, 5225 Harrison Ave., Rockford, IL 61125-9998, March 11. (Circular marking with dates.)

DOROTHY HEIGHT ATLANTA, GA Station, Postmaster, 3900 Crown Road, Atlanta, GA 30304-9998, March 13. (Floral pattern, Dorothy Height signature.)

The following postmark has been granted a 60-day extension:

MULE TOWN Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Columbia, TN 38401-9998, March 10-May 10. (Mule head silhouette, banner.)

The following postmarks have been granted a 90-day extension:

TOWN OF BOSTON BICENTENNIAL Station, Postmaster, 9025 Boston State Road, Boston, NY 14025-9998, Jan. 2-April 2. (View of town, including Boston town hall.)

LINCOLN, NE Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Lincoln, NE 68501-9998, March 1. (Heron silhouette, “Nebraska Statehood.”)

Share information by writing to Postmark Pursuit, Box 4129, Sidney, OH 45365.

Instructions for requesting postmarks

Linn’s subscribers can see complete instructions for requesting postmarks here.