Market hot for old JFK stamp, USPS introduces ‘Informed Delivery’: Week’s Most Read

Mar 10, 2017

An analysis of the market for mint panes of 50 5¢ John F. Kennedy and Eternal Flame stamps was the week's top post on Linns.com.

By Joe O’Donnell

It's time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn's Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. The possible problems lurking in your stamp collection: It is not only current purchases of classic material that need to be expertized, but also stamps and covers purchased much earlier.

4. Rare 1927 Libya express mail stamp, one of only two known, at March 20-25 Koehler auction: According to the Koehler auction catalog description, just one additional example of this particular variety is believed to exist.

3. A newly discovered Swiss rarity solves one of philately’s mysteries: The stamp is the missing piece in a philatelic puzzle that has perplexed stamp collectors for many years.

2. ‘Informed Delivery’ lets USPS customers see their mail ahead of delivery: Postmaster General Megan J. Brennan says this new test program, which should be nationwide later this year, “puts the power of mail onto digital channels.”

1. Why you might want to sell your JFK and Eternal Flame stamps: If you hold mint panes of 50 of the 5¢ John F. Kennedy and Eternal Flame stamp in your collection or stock, now is a good time to sell them.

