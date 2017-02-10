More U.S. counterfeits surface, some peculiar ‘coin stamps’: Week’s Most Read

Mar 24, 2017, 7 AM

The recent discovery of counterfeit United States Diwali forever stamps, the third bogus U.S. issue reported by Linn's Stamp News during the past month, was the week's top post on Linns.com.

Of the new counterfeit United States stamps that Linn’s Stamp News has reported during the past month or so, a bogus Diwali forever stamp, left, comes closest to exactly mimicking its genuine counterpart, right, which was issued by the U.S. Postal Service

By Colin Sallee

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Silver stamps of the Netherlands: The Netherlands’ postal authority, PostNL, and the Royal Dutch Mint have created stamps made of .999 pure, paper-thin silver, perforated on the edges.

4. Siegel is offering this long-lost Jenny Invert: The auction will offer the Position 76 Jenny Invert stamp from the McCoy block — the same stamp that was recovered just nine months ago after disappearing from its exhibition frame in 1955.

3. When the Post Office got into the banking business, these elusive stamps were in use: The authorizing act directed the postmaster general to produce and issue Official mail postal savings stamps.

2. What were “coin stamps” used for?: These are considered cinderella stamps. What are they for? How many versions are there?

1. Diwali stamps are latest U.S. issue to be counterfeited: Like their genuine counterparts, the bogus Diwali stamps were printed using offset lithography, an indirect printing method easily susceptible to counterfeiting.

