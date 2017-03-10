World Stamps
Three-way joint issue honors 50th wedding anniversary of Denmark’s royal couple
By Denise McCarty
Denmark, Faroe Islands, and Greenland will participate in a three-way joint issue in May to celebrate the golden wedding anniversary of Queen Margrethe II and Prince Henrik of Denmark. They were married June 10, 1967.
Part of the Kingdom of Denmark, the Faroe Islands and Greenland are self-governing and have their own postal administrations.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Each postal administration — Postnord (representing Denmark), Posta Faroe Islands, and Post Greenland — will issue a souvenir sheet May 15 showing the royal couple on a single 50-krone stamp and including animal symbols of the three entities in the selvage.
A mute swan symbolizes Denmark, a polar bear Greenland, and a ram Faroe Islands. A royal monogram and inscription in gold also appear in the selvage.
Postnord said of the photograph that is pictured on the stamp in the three sheets, “In accordance with the wishes of the royal couple to celebrate their wedding anniversary in a private manner, the mini-sheet features a photo of them free from official pomp and circumstance.”
To order the sheets, contact the postal administrations of Denmark, Faroe Islands, and Greenland.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction