Three-way joint issue honors 50th wedding anniversary of Denmark’s royal couple

A mock-up of Denmark’s souvenir sheet commemorating the royal golden wedding anniversary of Queen Margrethe II and Prince Henrik. Faroe Islands and Greenland will issue similar souvenir sheets in this May 15 joint issue.

By Denise McCarty

Denmark, Faroe Islands, and Greenland will participate in a three-way joint issue in May to celebrate the golden wedding anniversary of Queen Margrethe II and Prince Henrik of Denmark. They were married June 10, 1967.

Part of the Kingdom of Denmark, the Faroe Islands and Greenland are self-governing and have their own postal administrations.

Each postal administration — Postnord (representing Denmark), Posta Faroe Islands, and Post Greenland — will issue a souvenir sheet May 15 showing the royal couple on a single 50-krone stamp and including animal symbols of the three entities in the selvage.

A mute swan symbolizes Denmark, a polar bear Greenland, and a ram Faroe Islands. A royal monogram and inscription in gold also appear in the selvage.

Postnord said of the photograph that is pictured on the stamp in the three sheets, “In accordance with the wishes of the royal couple to celebrate their wedding anniversary in a private manner, the mini-sheet features a photo of them free from official pomp and circumstance.”

To order the sheets, contact the postal administrations of Denmark, Faroe Islands, and Greenland.