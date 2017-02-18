The high-profile U.S. and Canada rarities for sale in Rumsey auction

Mar 2, 2017, 12 PM

A rare mint multiple of Canada’s 1959 5¢ St. Lawrence Seaway error with center inverted will be offered during the March 21-24 auctions by Schuyler Rumsey Philatelic Auctions.

By Michael Baadke

Schuyler Rumsey Philatelic Auctions is offering its Gems of Philately sale March 21, followed by a larger general sale launching later the same day and continuing through March 24.

The Gems sale is filled with United States postal history and classic stamps, including a substantial number of highly graded stamps.

Also included are Confederate States postal history, Hawaii stamps and covers, and a selection of other worldwide material.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Canada is represented by some of the rare items in this sale, with a used example of the 1851 12-penny black Queen Victoria (Scott 3)sporting ample to clear margins. The stamp has been expertly repaired, Rumsey notes, and comes with a 1983 Friedl certificate.

Another Canadian treat comes from more than a century after the first appearance of the 12d stamp. Buyers have their choice of three different lots offering the 1959 5¢ St. Lawrence Seaway error with center inverted (Scott 387a): a mint never-hinged single, a used single on piece, and a rare multiple in the form of a mint never-hinged vertical pair.

The general sale offers a generous selection of 19th-century Mexico stamps and postal history, along with other worldwide material, extensive U.S. stamps and postal history, plus collections of stamps and covers.

The material for both sales is compiled in two catalogs that can be viewed online, with online bidding options available.

These public auctions will take place at the Schuyler Rumsey galleries.

For additional information contact Schuyler Rumsey Philatelic Auctions, 47 Kearny St., Suite 500, San Francisco, CA 94108.