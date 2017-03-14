World Stamps
Hobby shaken by SFS developments, Iranian religious-themed stamp causes controversy: Week’s Most Read
By Joe O’Donnell
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories.
5. And the winner of the 2017 APS single-frame Champion of Champions is ... : The winner was chosen from among 21 exhibits that received single-frame grand awards from APS national shows over the past year.
4. Issue dates for upcoming U.S. stamps revealed: Issue dates for upcoming United States stamps were revealed March 13 by the U.S. Postal Service, along with locations where ceremonies are planned.
3. Sorting out the markets for 3¢ George Washington stamps: Several years ago, the Scott editors broke the 1851 issue down into type I and type II. One is much scarcer than the other.
2. The controversy in Iran over a religious-themed Cinema Day stamp: Iran's philatelic bureau, PhilaIran, was closed after the release of a stamp showing the Madonna and Child.
1. Rogue operations at the Kansas City ‘caves’ shake the confidence of stamp collectors: A report recently provided to Linn’s uncovers a troubling operation that took place while Khalid M. Hussain was manager of the USPS Stamp Fulfillment Services center.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction