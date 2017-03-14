Hobby shaken by SFS developments, Iranian religious-themed stamp causes controversy: Week’s Most Read

Mar 17, 2017, 4 AM

Controversy continues to swirl around Harry Potter stamp booklets from the U.S. Postal Service and Stamp Fulfillment Services' questionable process of selling them to Royal Mail. Donna Houseman's take on it was the top post of the week on Linns.com.

By Joe O’Donnell

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. And the winner of the 2017 APS single-frame Champion of Champions is ... : The winner was chosen from among 21 exhibits that received single-frame grand awards from APS national shows over the past year.

4. Issue dates for upcoming U.S. stamps revealed: Issue dates for upcoming United States stamps were revealed March 13 by the U.S. Postal Service, along with locations where ceremonies are planned.

3. Sorting out the markets for 3¢ George Washington stamps: Several years ago, the Scott editors broke the 1851 issue down into type I and type II. One is much scarcer than the other.

2. The controversy in Iran over a religious-themed Cinema Day stamp: Iran's philatelic bureau, Phila­Iran, was closed after the release of a stamp showing the Madonna and Child.

1. Rogue operations at the Kansas City ‘caves’ shake the confidence of stamp collectors: A report recently provided to Linn’s uncovers a troubling operation that took place while Khalid M. Hussain was manager of the USPS Stamp Fulfillment Services center.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter