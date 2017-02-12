Two new U.S. stamps in the works

Mar 24, 2017, 10 AM

The new United States nondenominated ($1.15) Succulent global forever stamp will be issued April 28 in San Francisco, Calif.

A 3¢ Strawberries coil stamp will be issued May 5 in Afton, Mass., just a few miles from Boxborough.

By Michael Baadke

The United States Postal Service has revealed details of two new stamps that it will issue in the coming weeks. The 3¢ Strawberries coil stamp and the nondenominated ($1.15) Succulent global forever stamp were previously unannounced.

The Succulent global forever stamp will be issued in a pane of 10 on April 28. The design shows an overhead view of an echeveria photographed by Erika Kirkpatrick. William J. Gicker was the art director, and Greg Breeding designed the stamp.

The stamp will be issued in San Francisco, Calif. The issue date coincides with the first day of the 2017 Westpex stamp show, taking place April 28-30 at the San Francisco Airport Marriott Waterfront hotel.

The 3¢ Strawberries stamp will be issued in a coil of 10,000 on May 5 in Acton, Mass., which is five miles east of Boxborough, Mass. The annual Philatelic Show sponsored by the Northeastern Federation of Stamp Clubs is taking place May 5-7 at the Boxborough Regency hotel.

Although no first-day ceremony has been announced for either stamp, it is likely that each will be issued in association with the respective stamp show taking place nearby.

The Strawberries coil stamp features an illustration by John Burgoyne, whose artwork has been featured previously on recent lower-denomination definitive stamps: the 10¢ Red Pears coil issued Jan. 17, 2016 (Scott 5039), the 5¢ Pinot Noir Grapes coil issued Feb. 19, 2016 (5038), the 1¢ Albemarie Pippin Apples coil issued Aug. 12, 2016 (5037), the 5¢ Pinot Noir Grapes sheet stamp issued Feb. 24, and the 10¢ Red Pears sheet stamp issued March 23.

The two most recent issues have not yet been assigned Scott catalog numbers.

The Succulent global forever stamp, which pays the postage on international letter mail weighing one ounce or less, will presumably replace the Moon global forever stamp that was issued Feb. 22, 2016 (Scott 5058).