Alaska Purchase sesquicentennial commemorated on Anchorage postmark

May 7, 2017, 4 AM

The March 30 Anchorage postmark celebrating the 150th anniversary of the Alaska Purchase.

Postmark Pursuit — By Michael Baadke

The Alaska Purchase treaty, an agreement between the United States and Russia in which the United States acquired Alaska from the Russian Empire, was signed March 30, 1867, by president Andrew Johnson.

Exactly 100 years later, on March 30, 1967, an 8¢ brown airmail stamp celebrating the Alaska Purchase (Scott C70) was issued in Sitka, Alaska, where the official transfer between the two countries took place Oct. 18, 1867.

A commemorative postmark for the Alaska Purchase was put into use in Anchorage, Alaska, this year on March 30. The recent announcement from the U.S. Postal Service notes that the postmark has been granted a 30-day extension.

The postmark consists of text flanked by a star at left and right, and also celebrates Seward’s Day, an Alaskan state holiday held annually on the last Monday of March.

The holiday honors both the historic purchase and William Henry Seward, who was Secretary of State and negotiated the treaty with Russia.

To obtain the postmark, which has been granted a 30-day extension, address your request to:

SEWARD’S DAY Station, Postmaster, 3720 Barrow St., Anchorage, AK 99599-9996, March 30.

The following postmarks are also available.

CHERRY BLOSSOM TEA Station, Postmaster, 203 N. Clay, Marshfield, MO 65706-9998, April 27. (Cherry blossom, “The Missouri Cherry Blossom Festival.”)

BIG CHIEF MONK BOUDREAUX Station, Postmaster, Box 58980, New Orleans, LA 70158-8980, April 27. (Tambourine.)

ROUTE 66 Station, Postmaster, 203 N. Clay, Marshfield, MO 65706-9998, April 28-29. (Cherry blossom, “The Missouri Cherry Blossom Festival.”)

JAZZ FEST Station, Postmaster, Box 58980, New Orleans, LA 70158-8980, April 28-30, May 4-7. (Tambourine.)

MOTORCYCLE AWARENESS Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Scotts, NC 28699-9998, May 1. (Motorcycle and rider.)

THE SEMBRICH Station, Postmaster, 5000 Lake Shore Drive, Bolton Landing, NY 12814-9998, May 2. (Portrait of soprano opera singer Marcella Sembrich, “A Unique Cultural Experience, 80th Anniversary, Sembrich Museum, 1937-2017.”)

PHILATELIC SHOW Station, Postmaster, 7 Post Office Square, Acton, MA 01720-9998, May 5. (World War I soldier carrying weapon, running to right, “100th anniversary of World War I.”)

10th ANNIVERSARY Station, USS Hawaii SSN 776, Postmaster, 100 Plaza Court, Groton, CT 06340-9998, May 5. (USS Hawaii insignia includes atomic symbol, submarine, view of islands in sea, two dolphins, “Kupale ‘Aina”; submarine service insignia showing submarine flanked by dolphins.)

PHILATELIC SHOW Station, Postmaster, 7 Post Office Square, Acton, MA 01720-9998, May 6. (World War I soldier with weapon shouldered, “100th anniversary of World War I.”)

BANGOR Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Bangor, MI 49013-9998, May 6. (Modern train engine.)

WISCOPEX Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Stevens Point, WI 54481-9998, May 6. (Jumping cow.)

PHILATELIC SHOW Station, Postmaster, 7 Post Office Square, Acton, MA 01720-9998, May 7 (Soldier walking forward with weapon, “100th anniversary of World War I.”)

The following postmark has been granted a 90-day extension.

PUBLISHERS PRESS Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Lebanon Junction, KY 40150-9998, April 1-July 1. (Publishers Press insignia, “150 Years” banner, “1866-2016.”)

The following postmarks have been granted 30-day extensions.

ROBERT PANARA Station, Postmaster, 3805 Bohemian Highway, Occidental, CA 95465-9998, April 12. (Right hand signing “Love.”)

SAN CRISTOBAL Station, c/o Puerto Rico Stamps Office, 585 Avenue FD Roosevelt, Suite 103, San Juan, PR 00936-9681, April 21. (Turret at Fort San Cristobal, “Old San Juan, Puerto Rico.”)

HAMMON GRADUATION Station, Postmaster, 701 E. Main St., Hammon, OK 73650-9998, April 21. (Graduation cap with tassel, “Class of 2017, Hammon High School.”)

MISSISSIPPI BICENTENNIAL GULFPEX Station, Postmaster, 356 Ginger Drive, D’lberville, MS 39540-9998, April 22-23. (Magnolia flower.)

