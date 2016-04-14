World Stamps

Finger doodles add charm to International Family Day stamp

May 10, 2017, 6 AM
On May 15, the Serb administration of Bosnia and Herzegovina will issue a stamp in honor of International Family Day. The clever design features a photograph of a person's hand with fingertip cartoon doodles.

By Charles Snee

Bosnia and Herzegovina (Serb administration) will issue a whimsical stamp May 15 to celebrate International Family Day.

Issued in a miniature sheet of eight stamps and a central decorative label, the 1.70-mark stamp features a photo of a person’s outstretched left arm.

The end of each finger on the person’s hand shows a doodle of a cartoon face. Together, the faces represent a mother and father, and their three children.

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s postal service reports an issue quantity of 15,000 sheets and just 300 first-day covers for its International Family Day stamp.

A summary of the 2017 stamp program from Bosnia and Herzegovina (Serb administration) is available here.

