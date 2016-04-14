World Stamps
Finger doodles add charm to International Family Day stamp
By Charles Snee
Bosnia and Herzegovina (Serb administration) will issue a whimsical stamp May 15 to celebrate International Family Day.
Issued in a miniature sheet of eight stamps and a central decorative label, the 1.70-mark stamp features a photo of a person’s outstretched left arm.
The end of each finger on the person’s hand shows a doodle of a cartoon face. Together, the faces represent a mother and father, and their three children.
Bosnia and Herzegovina’s postal service reports an issue quantity of 15,000 sheets and just 300 first-day covers for its International Family Day stamp.
A summary of the 2017 stamp program from Bosnia and Herzegovina (Serb administration) is available here.
