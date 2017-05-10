World Stamps
Eighth Canada 150 stamp honors iconic Team Canada 1972 hockey team
By Linn's staff
The eighth Canada 150 stamp, unveiled May 31 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, pays tribute to the legendary Team Canada 1972 hockey team that took on the mighty Soviet Union national team during the height of the Cold War.
Shown on the stamp is Team Canada player Paul Henderson, whose game-winning goal in the eighth game capped a dramatic come-from-behind victory in the series that featured four games played in Canada and four in the Soviet Union.
The stamp is part of a set to be issued June 1 honoring historic moments from the last 50 years as part of the celebration of Canada’s 150th anniversary.
