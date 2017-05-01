May 5, 2017, 5 AM

There’s nothing quite like the classics. The Classics Forever set of six topped Linn’s 2016 U.S. Stamp Popularity Poll, making the results a hot topic for the entire week.

By Colin Sallee

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Keep an eye out for J.B. Rose black Centaur proprietary revenue stamp: J.B. Rose & Co. produced 2¢ and 4¢ black Centaur stamps that showed payment of the tax on the company’s patent medicine, Centaur Liniment.

4. The rare 1923 Benjamin Franklin stamp headlining May 20-21 Rasdale auction: The rare 1¢ green Franklin stamp is postally used. The Rasdale auction also includes other U.S. and worldwide stamps, postal history, and collections.

3. Cover mailed after 1979 Islamic revolution reflects seismic changes: A combination of stamps issued just before and just after the revolution in Iran symbolized the transition from secular monarchy to Islamic theocracy.

2. 10th anniversary of forever stamp prompts significant USPS accounting adjustments: A pretty significant stamp milestone passed last month with little notice. It was the 10th anniversary of the first United States forever stamp.

1. Here are the winners in Linn’s 2016 United States Stamp Popularity Poll: You can’t beat the classics. The set of six stamps known as Classics Forever was selected by Linn’s readers as the overall best stamp issue of 2016.

