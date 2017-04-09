May 20 postmark from Chester, Mass., commemorates railway mail service

May 17, 2017, 3 PM

The design of this May 20 postmark from Chester, Mass., shows a station clerk attaching a mailbag to a railway mail service crane.

Postmark Pursuit — By Michael Baadke

The Chester Foundation and Chester Railway Station and Museum of Chester, Mass., have sponsored a pictorial postmark that celebrates transporting the United States mail on America’s railroads.

According to the historic station’s Facebook page, the design is based on an archival photo and shows mailbags being hooked up so they are ready to be snagged by the next passing Railway Post Office car.

“The granddaughter of Roy Osgood, Chester’s final stationmaster (1927-1958) informs us that the process didn’t always go smoothly and occasionally she would have to help her grandfather pick up mail strewn all over the right-of-way,” the Facebook post notes.

The May 20 postmark date coincides with Chester on Track, a community event that includes a parade, live music, classic cars, a petting zoo, craft fair, and plenty of railroad activities. The event is free, though donations are cheerfully accepted.

Visit the Chester Railway Station’s website, or look for the museum’s Facebook page for more information.

To obtain this postmark, address your request to:

CHESTER Station, Postmaster, 309 Route 20, Chester, MA 01011-9998, May 20.

The following postmarks are also available:

HOLPEX Station, Postmaster, 530 E. Main St., Johnson City, TN 37601-9998, May 12. (“Holston Stamp Club, HSC,” insignia including stamp frame, 1967 2017.”)

2nd ANNUAL Station, Postmaster, 38 State St., Seneca Falls, NY 13148-9998, May 13. (Female runner on insignia, “Right to Run, 19K, Celebrating Women’s Movement.”)

SESQUICENTENNIAL Station, Postmaster, 502 Maryland Ave., Ridgely, MD 21660-9998, May 13. (Building shown on a scroll.)

CENTENNIAL JUBILEE Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, E. Meadow, NY 11554-9998, May 20. (Boy Scout eagle insignia, “Boy Scouts of America, Theodore Roosevelt Council.”)

ENDEAVOR LODGE No. 17 AF&AM POSTAL Station, Postmaster, 201 Mill St., Milton, DE 19968-9998, May 20. (Masonic square and compass symbol.)

FISHING HERITAGE DAY Station, Postmaster, 1605 State Route 26, South Otselic, NY 13155-9998, May 20. (Fishermen in boat, “9th Fishing Heritage Day.”)

MINNESOTA CITY, MN Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Minnesota City, MN 55959-9998, May 20. (Minnesota state outline, rising star showing location of Minnesota City, “165 Years, 1852-2017.”)

SYTTENDE MAI Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Stoughton, WI 53589-9998, May 20. (Cartoon viking with horned helmet, ax.)

The following postmarks have been granted 30-day extensions:



BREAKING THE COLOR BARRIER EXHIBITION Station, Retail Manager, 1001 California Ave., Room 2036, Pittsburgh, PA 15290-9681, April 22-23. (All text postmark, “Wilkpex ‘17 Wilkinsburg Stamp Club salutes Pittsburgh for.”)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA Station 94105, Postmaster, 201 13th St., Room 212, Oakland, CA 94612-9998, April 23. (Bridge created from shaking hands, “Building Bridges,” two ships, “Cruising the Century 100th opening day on the bay,” “Lady Washington & Hawaiian Chieftain.”)

— OAKLAND, CA Station 94067, Postmaster, 201 13th St., Room 212, Oakland, CA 94612-9998

SFO MARRIOTT HOTEL Station, Postmaster, 329 Primrose Road, Burlingame, CA 94010-9998, April 28-30. (“Westpex,” “50th anniversary of the Summer of Love in San Francisco.”)

MISSOURI BOTANICAL GARDEN Station, Postmaster, 1720 Market St., Room 2033, St. Louis, MO 63155-9998, May 2. (Garden logo.)

INDIANOLA, MS Station, Postmaster, 100 West Percy St., Indianola, MS 38751-9998, May 4. (Neck and headstock of six-string guitar, circular datestamp, “Mississippi Statehood.”)

Share information by writing to Postmark Pursuit, Box 4129, Sidney, OH 45365.

Instructions for requesting postmarks

Linn’s subscribers can see complete instructions for requesting postmarks here.