Rocky Run and New Atlantis produced local post cinderella stamps

Rocky Run Local Post was established in 1955 and operated into the mid-1960s. Its labels, often found on cover, are collectible cinderellas, stamplike labels that were privately issued.

The Republic of New Atlantis, a marine research center not far from Jamaica, also produced stamplike local post labels. The examples shown feature Winston Churchill, Herbert Hoover, and Lyndon Johnson.

U.S. Stamp Notes — By John M. Hotchner

Among the rather large field of cinderellas — labels that resemble postage stamps except that they were not issued by national postal authorities — there are examples that are frequently seen, and others that are more unusual. Let’s look at one of each type.

In the realm of the frequently seen, one of my favorites are the Rocky Run Local Post labels issued from 1955 into the mid-1960s to pay for local transit to a post office. There are several different versions of these local post labels, and, starting in late 1957, they include a drawing of Santa Claus.

Over the lifetime of the Rocky Run Local Post, thousands of these covers were sent. Most examples are not scarce, but there are exceptions.

Now for the less often encountered.

Linn’s reader Arleigh Williams of Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., sent in three labels inscribed “New Atlantis.” He provided some history in an accompanying letter:

“When I was young (1965) I saw an ad somewhere featuring stamps for the Republic of New Atlantis at a reasonable price, so I sent my allowance in and got two copies of the three issues available. They came in an envelope with U.S. postage, but a return address of The Republic of New Atlantis, Care Postmaster, Bluefields, Jamaica.”

Williams had inquired about the stamps earlier, and a letter dated April 2, 1965, from Mrs. Leicester Hemingway, the first lady of New Atlantis, provides some context:

“Thanks for your interest in New Atlantis, which we hope will grow into a thriving marine research center. Here, as you requested, are some facts on the New Atlantis local post stamps which carry postal matter on N.A and from N.A to Jamaica and other countries of the world already belonging to the Universal Postal Union.”

The letter goes on to explain that the denominations are in “centes,” 100 of which equal U.S. 50¢.

“There are 200 Centes to the Scruple to underline our belief that even a ‘ha-penny’ should be held valuable and made to count,” the letter said.

Cinderella collecting is a respected specialty area in the stamp hobby. There is even an international group, the Cinderella Stamp Club, headquartered in England, that has existed for almost 60 years. It publishes an excellent quarterly journal, edited by an American, Ken Grant, who can be contacted for further information via email.

