Set of three Peru Llama stamps an attractive addition to any collection

May 11, 2017, 9 AM

The Peru 1866-67 set of three Llama stamps (Scott 16-18) is a very good buy in unused original gum condition at the 2017 Scott Classic Specialized Catalogue of Stamps and Covers 1840-1940 value of $56.

Tip of The Week — By Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

Located on the Pacific coast of South America, Peru includes coastal plain, Amazon rain forest, and Andean mountains. Peru declared its independence from Spain in 1821 and issued its first stamps in 1857. Latin American stamps have grown in popularity in recent years, and the stamps of Peru are part of that, especially the classic issues.

In 1866-67, Peru issued a set of three Llama stamps (Scott 16-18). The attractive designs with llama vignettes and ornate frames are line engraved. The stamps are perforated gauge 12. Llamas are camelids native to the Andean region of South America, and these classic stamps are also popular with fauna topical collectors.

The 2017 Scott Classic Specialized Catalogue of Stamps and Covers 1840-1940 values the set of three stamps in unused original gum condition at $56, and a set in very fine grade without faults is worth every bit of that and perhaps a bit more.

Stamps with blind perforations, poor centering, no gum, or faults sell at a steep discount from Scott catalog value.