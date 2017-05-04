US Stamps
The ‘terrible nightmare’ behind the April cartoon caption contest winner
U.S. Stamp Notes — By John M. Hotchner
The United States Supreme Court was much in the news during the presidential campaign of 2016, and President Donald Trump’s filling the vacancy following the death of Antonin Scalia just after his Jan. 20, 2017, inauguration kept the subject on the front pages.
So, the 1950 3¢ stamp showing the Supreme Court Building seemed like a good choice for the April cartoon caption contest.
Many clever and creative entries were received.
Steven Kois, from Omaha, Neb., takes us back a few years to the era of the Motown sound, and one of its most popular singing groups with, “If only Diana Ross could be appointed, we’d be Diana Ross and the Supremes!”
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Our winners for this month begin with Edgar Dunlap, by email, who submitted the fanciful non-philatelic line winner. Unfortunately, the Court is not in any danger of running out of workload.
On the philatelic side, Terry Meier from Tampa, Fla., wins with, “In my judgment, Wonder Woman is the best-looking stamp of 2016!”
Both winners will receive Linn’s Stamp Identifier published by Amos Media Co., or a 13-week subscription to Linn’s (a new subscription or an extension). The book has a retail value of $12.99.
Here are the best of the runners-up.
“What law requiring our stamp of approval is next on the docket?” from George Schaetzle of Sheboygan, Wis.
“Now, who ordered the salami on white, and who was the ham on rye?” by Howard Harris from Beaufort, S.C.
“Next Christmas we will not be decorating with Garland!” sent by Terry Meier of Tampa, Fla.
“Does this robe make me look fat?” by Steve Kotler from San Francisco, Calif.
“I just read the Constitution for the Articles,” by Kirk Doan from Kansas City, Mo.
Thanks and a tip of the hat to all who entered.
The next cartoon caption contest will be announced in the June 12 Linn’s.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction