Postal Updates
Trump 2018 budget takes aim at USPS, Are gimmicky stamps good?: Week’s Most Read
By Colin Sallee
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories.
5. Choose your sport on new Have a Ball! round forever stamps to be issued at U.S. Open: The theme of sports on stamps is popular throughout the world, and has appeared with regularity on U.S. stamps for many years.
4. Covers from cherished philatelic friends stir warm, pleasant memories: The covers Charles Snee cherishs the most are those received from his many philatelic colleagues and friends.
3. As WWI anniversary nears, expect this 3¢ violet Victory and Flags of the Allies stamp to surge: Now is a good time to look for a very fine or better example of the 3¢ violet Victory and Flags of the Allies stamp issued March 3, 1919.
2. Are gimmicks on stamps a good thing if they capture positive attention?: Stamp collectors sometimes frown at gimmicky formats for stamps, but two stamp issues scheduled for release this year made Linn’s editor Donna Houseman smile.
1. President Trump’s 2018 budget resurrects unpopular USPS cost-cutting initiatives: President Donald J. Trump has entered the debate over the future of the United States Postal Service, endorsing some unpopular cost-cutting ideas.
