USPS PMG makes appeal to Trump, hunt for taxpaid revenue stamps: Week’s Most Read

May 19, 2017, 9 AM

Our story about the United States postmaster general making an open appeal to President Trump to appoint people to the U.S. Postal Service’s board of governors was the top post this week on Linns.com.

By Colin Sallee

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Layout, not ‘distortion,’ likely cause of poor Classics Forever centering: An observant Linn's reader discovered some subtle features that likely resulted in the poor centering of United States Classics Forever stamps.

4. Colorful American Letter Mail reprints closely mimic the 1844 original: John Hotchner has seen the colorful American Letter Mail Company labels picturing an eagle for years, and figured there must be a story behind them.

3. Looking for a challenge? Try collecting taxpaid revenue stamps: Taxpaid revenue stamps are denominated by quantity or volume rather than in currency values. This John Quincy Adams tobacco stamp is a good example.

2. Celebrating the half-century evolution of Machin stamp production: Larry Rosenblum continues his celebration of the Machin definitive series with an in-depth look at a variety of designs from the last 50 years.

1. USPS wants board of governors back in business: Postmaster General Megan J. Brennan recently made an open appeal to President Trump to nominate people to serve on the Postal Service’s board of governors.

