Nov 24, 2017

The Welsh dragon first appeared on British stamps in 1958, marking the 6th Empire and Commonwealth Games. That same year, it began appearing on regular-issue stamps for use in Wales. A dragon icon was added to Machin stamps for Wales in 1971.

By Jay Bigalke

The Dec. 11 issue of Linn's Stamp News

Dragons pictured on British stamps since 1929

Great Britain Philately columnist Matthew Healey explores dragons big and small, starting with the first dragon that appeared in 1929 on a Great Britain stamp. The stamp shows the act of a dragon being slain by St. George to mark the ninth congress of the Universal Postal Union.

Debut of postal optical character reader

In The Odd Lott column, author Wayne L. Youngblood looks at at what at first glance appears to be an uninspiring cover from Nov. 30, 1965. As it turns out, the cover documents the first day of operation of the United States’ first postal optical character reader.

‘Held for postage’ drop mail correctly paid with postage due stamps

“I have been mystified to find examples of ‘Held for Postage’ mail where postage due stamps were used to indicate payment of postage due,” writes Modern U.S. Mail columnist Tony Wawrukiewicz as he explores a postage due cover.

