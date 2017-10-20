World Stamps
Guatemala’s iconic Quetzal stamp designs: Inside Linn's
By Jay Bigalke
The Nov. 27 issue of Linn’s Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Monday, Nov. 13. Here we entice you with a few previews of exclusive content available only to subscribers. And if you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line because you get early access Saturday, Nov. 10. To heighten your anticipation even further, we offer three glimpses of what lies between the covers of this issue.
Guatemala’s iconic Quetzal stamp designs
For the Stamps of Latin America columnist Thomas P. Myers and for many others, the bicolor Quetzal is Guatemala’s iconic stamp. Myers details the stamps, first issued in 1879, that depicts Guatemala’s national bird.
A review of modern American Bank Note proofs
Essays and Proofs columnist James E. Lee sheds some light on the proofs from Scott 1431P1 (from 1971) through Scott 2587P1b (1995), as listed and illustrated in the 2018 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers.
U.S.-Canada History of Hockey joint issue FDCs need special treatment
Many first-day cover servicers planning to submit FDCs to Canada Post for the Oct. 20 History of Hockey joint issue from the United States and Canada should take note of this First-Day Covers column by Lloyd de Vries. He details the steps that you need to take to service your own joint issue first-day covers.
Want to subscribe?
Get access to all of these articles, and so much more, with a Linn’s Stamp News print or digital edition subscription!
Sign up and start reading now!
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction