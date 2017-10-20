Nov 10, 2017, 10 AM

Guatemala’s iconic Quetzal stamp designs are described in the Stamps of Latin America column by Thomas P. Myers in the Nov. 27 Linn's.

By Jay Bigalke

The Nov. 27 issue of Linn’s Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Monday, Nov. 13. Here we entice you with a few previews of exclusive content available only to subscribers. And if you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line because you get early access Saturday, Nov. 10. To heighten your anticipation even further, we offer three glimpses of what lies between the covers of this issue.

Guatemala’s iconic Quetzal stamp designs

For the Stamps of Latin America columnist Thomas P. Myers and for many others, the bicolor Quetzal is Guatemala’s iconic stamp. Myers details the stamps, first issued in 1879, that depicts Guatemala’s national bird.

A review of modern American Bank Note proofs

Essays and Proofs columnist James E. Lee sheds some light on the proofs from Scott 1431P1 (from 1971) through Scott 2587P1b (1995), as listed and illustrated in the 2018 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers.

U.S.-Canada History of Hockey joint issue FDCs need special treatment

Many first-day cover servicers planning to submit FDCs to Canada Post for the Oct. 20 History of Hockey joint issue from the United States and Canada should take note of this First-Day Covers column by Lloyd de Vries. He details the steps that you need to take to service your own joint issue first-day covers.

