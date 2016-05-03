Nov 15, 2017, 8 AM

Four nondenominated (49¢) forever stamps were issued on Oct. 4 by the United States Postal Service to commemorate the popular picture book The Snowy Day by Ezra Jack Keats. Each stamp depicts Peter, the boy in the red snowsuit, who enjoys a day exploring

By Colin Sallee

Another batch of new Scott numbers is in.

The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States and postal services from around the world.

The new Scott numbers detailed here are for U.S. stamps. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn's Stamp News.

Among the issues receiving new Scott catalog numbers are four stamps that depict Ezra Jack Keats’ classic children’s book, The Snowy Day. The United Nations World Enviroment Day stamps are also included in the new Scott batch.

What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, these stamps’ place in upcoming editions of the Scott catalogs.

Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the catalogs and learn about their production and values.

Enough explaining. Here is your batch of new U.S. Scott numbers:

United States

5243 (49c) The Snowy Day – Peter making snowball

5244 (49c) The Snowy Day – Peter sliding down mountain of snow

5245 (49c) The Snowy Day – Peter making snow angel

5246 (49c) The Snowy Day – Peter leaving footprints in the snow

a. Block of 4, #5243-5246

b. Convertible booklet pane of 20, 5 each #5243-5246

5247 (49c) Christmas Carols – Deck the Halls

5248 (49c) Christmas Carols – Silent Night

5249 (49c) Christmas Carols – Jingle Bells

5250 (49c) Christmas Carols – Jolly Old St. Nicholas

a. Block of 4, #5247-5250

b. Convertible booklet pane of 20, 5 each #5247-5250

United Nations – New York

1166 49c World Environment Day – Hopewell Rocks

1167 $1.15 World Environment Day – Polar Bear

1168 International Day of Yoga sheet of 10 + 10 labels

a. $1.15 Orange woman on stomach holding her legs + label

b. $1.15 Dark blue man sitting with legs raised + label

c. $1.15 Blue woman with arms extended + label

d. $1.15 Beige man sitting with legs crossed and arms raised + label

e. $1.15 Purple man with arms extended leaning backward to touch toes + label

f. $1.15 Light blue woman bent backward with feet and hands on ground + label

g. $1.15 Blue violet woman bent backward to touch raised leg + label

h. $1.15 Red woman on one knee + label

i. $1.15 Pale blue woman with arms extended touching raised leg + label

j. $1.15 Orange man on bent over with hands on ground + label

1169 49c World Heritage Sites Along the Silk Roads – Longman Grottoes

1170 $1.15 World Heritage Sites Along the Silk Roads – Sulaiman-Too Sacred Mountain

1171 World Heritage Sites Along the Silk Roads Souvenir Booklet

a. 34c World Heritage Sites Along the Silk Roads – Longman Grottoes

b. 34c World Heritage Sites Along the Silk Roads – Historic Center of Bukhara

c. 34c World Heritage Sites Along the Silk Roads – Tabriz Historical Bazaar Complex

d. 49c World Heritage Sites Along the Silk Roads – Sulaiman-Too Sacred Mountain

e. 49c World Heritage Sites Along the Silk Roads – Kunya-Urgench

f. 49c World Heritage Sites Along the Silk Roads – Safranbolu

g. Booklet pane of 4 #1171a

h. Booklet pane of 4 #1171b

i. Booklet pane of 4 #1171c

j. Booklet pane of 4 #1171d

k. Booklet pane of 4 #1171e

l. Booklet pane of 4 #1171f

1172 49c International Day of Peace – Doves

1173 $1.15 International Day of Peace – Moths

1174 $1.15 International Day of Peace souvenir sheet – Doves

United Nations – Geneva

636 1fr World Environment Day – Snowy Owl

637 2fr World Environment Day – Red Maple and Aspen Trees

638 1fr World Heritage Sites Along the Silk Roads – Historic Center of Bukhara

639 1.50fr World Heritage Sites Along the Silk Roads – Kunya-Urgench

640 World Heritage Sites Along the Silk Roads Souvenir Booklet

a. 30c World Heritage Sites Along the Silk Roads – Longman Grottoes

b. 30c World Heritage Sites Along the Silk Roads – Historic Center of Bukhara

c. 30c World Heritage Sites Along the Silk Roads – Tabriz Historical Bazaar Complex

d. 50c World Heritage Sites Along the Silk Roads – Sulaiman-Too Sacred Mountain

e. 50c World Heritage Sites Along the Silk Roads – Kunya-Urgench

f. 50c World Heritage Sites Along the Silk Roads – Safranbolu

g. Booklet pane of 4 #640a

h. Booklet pane of 4 #640b

i. Booklet pane of 4 #640c

j. Booklet pane of 4 #640d

k. Booklet pane of 4 #640e

l. Booklet pane of 4 #640f

641 1fr International Day of Peace – Hare, Fox and Dove

642 2fr International Day of Peace – Heads and Flowers

643 2fr International Day of Peace souvenir sheet – Heads and Flowers

United Nations – Vienna

605 68c World Environment Day – Supreme Court, Ottawa, Canada

606 €1.70 World Environment Day – Moraine Lake, Canada

607 80c World Heritage Sites Along the Silk Roads – Tabriz Historic Bazaar Complex

608 €1.70 World Heritage Sites Along the Silk Roads – Safranbolu

609 World Heritage Sites Along the Silk Roads Souvenir Booklet

a. 30c World Heritage Sites Along the Silk Roads – Longman Grottoes

b. 30c World Heritage Sites Along the Silk Roads – Historic Center of Bukhara

c. 30c World Heritage Sites Along the Silk Roads – Tabriz Historical Bazaar Complex

d. 40c World Heritage Sites Along the Silk Roads – Sulaiman-Too Sacred Mountain

e. 40c World Heritage Sites Along the Silk Roads – Kunya-Urgench

f. 40c World Heritage Sites Along the Silk Roads – Safranbolu

g. Booklet pane of 4 #609a

h. Booklet pane of 4 #609b

i. Booklet pane of 4 #609c

j. Booklet pane of 4 #609d

k. Booklet pane of 4 #609e

l. Booklet pane of 4 #609f

610 United Nations Postal Administration on the Traunsee Sheet of 10 + 10 labels

a. 68c United Nations Postal Administration on the Traunsee – Traunsee with ships and lakeshore buildings + label

b. 68c United Nations Postal Administration on the Traunsee – Ort Castle and bridge at dusk + label

c. 68c United Nations Postal Administration on the Traunsee – Aerial view of Cumberland Castle + label

d. 68c United Nations Postal Administration on the Traunsee – Street in Gmunden, Austria + label

e. 68c United Nations Postal Administration on the Traunsee – Gmunden City Hall + label

f. 68c United Nations Postal Administration on the Traunsee – Ort Castle and bridge + label

g. 68c United Nations Postal Administration on the Traunsee – Sailboat near Ort Castle + label

h. 68c United Nations Postal Administration on the Traunsee – Vlla Toscana + label

i. 68c United Nations Postal Administration on the Traunsee – Aerial view of Traunsee + label

j. 68c United Nations Postal Administration on the Traunsee – Ships on Traunsee + label

611 68c International Day of Peace – Hands and Flowers

612 €1.70 International Day of Peace – Handshake and Flowers

613 €1.70 International Day of Peace souvenir sheet – Handshake and Flowers

All of the numbers will appear in the Catalogue Update section of the Nov. 20, 2017 Linn’s Stamp News. For further information contact Martin J. Frankevicz.