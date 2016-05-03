US Stamps
Holiday issues, convertible booklet panes assigned Scott catalog numbers
By Colin Sallee
Another batch of new Scott numbers is in.
The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States and postal services from around the world.
The new Scott numbers detailed here are for U.S. stamps. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn's Stamp News.
Among the issues receiving new Scott catalog numbers are four stamps that depict Ezra Jack Keats’ classic children’s book, The Snowy Day. The United Nations World Enviroment Day stamps are also included in the new Scott batch.
What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, these stamps’ place in upcoming editions of the Scott catalogs.
Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the catalogs and learn about their production and values.
Enough explaining. Here is your batch of new U.S. Scott numbers:
United States
5243 (49c) The Snowy Day – Peter making snowball
5244 (49c) The Snowy Day – Peter sliding down mountain of snow
5245 (49c) The Snowy Day – Peter making snow angel
5246 (49c) The Snowy Day – Peter leaving footprints in the snow
a. Block of 4, #5243-5246
b. Convertible booklet pane of 20, 5 each #5243-5246
5247 (49c) Christmas Carols – Deck the Halls
5248 (49c) Christmas Carols – Silent Night
5249 (49c) Christmas Carols – Jingle Bells
5250 (49c) Christmas Carols – Jolly Old St. Nicholas
a. Block of 4, #5247-5250
b. Convertible booklet pane of 20, 5 each #5247-5250
United Nations – New York
1166 49c World Environment Day – Hopewell Rocks
1167 $1.15 World Environment Day – Polar Bear
1168 International Day of Yoga sheet of 10 + 10 labels
a. $1.15 Orange woman on stomach holding her legs + label
b. $1.15 Dark blue man sitting with legs raised + label
c. $1.15 Blue woman with arms extended + label
d. $1.15 Beige man sitting with legs crossed and arms raised + label
e. $1.15 Purple man with arms extended leaning backward to touch toes + label
f. $1.15 Light blue woman bent backward with feet and hands on ground + label
g. $1.15 Blue violet woman bent backward to touch raised leg + label
h. $1.15 Red woman on one knee + label
i. $1.15 Pale blue woman with arms extended touching raised leg + label
j. $1.15 Orange man on bent over with hands on ground + label
1169 49c World Heritage Sites Along the Silk Roads – Longman Grottoes
1170 $1.15 World Heritage Sites Along the Silk Roads – Sulaiman-Too Sacred Mountain
1171 World Heritage Sites Along the Silk Roads Souvenir Booklet
a. 34c World Heritage Sites Along the Silk Roads – Longman Grottoes
b. 34c World Heritage Sites Along the Silk Roads – Historic Center of Bukhara
c. 34c World Heritage Sites Along the Silk Roads – Tabriz Historical Bazaar Complex
d. 49c World Heritage Sites Along the Silk Roads – Sulaiman-Too Sacred Mountain
e. 49c World Heritage Sites Along the Silk Roads – Kunya-Urgench
f. 49c World Heritage Sites Along the Silk Roads – Safranbolu
g. Booklet pane of 4 #1171a
h. Booklet pane of 4 #1171b
i. Booklet pane of 4 #1171c
j. Booklet pane of 4 #1171d
k. Booklet pane of 4 #1171e
l. Booklet pane of 4 #1171f
1172 49c International Day of Peace – Doves
1173 $1.15 International Day of Peace – Moths
1174 $1.15 International Day of Peace souvenir sheet – Doves
United Nations – Geneva
636 1fr World Environment Day – Snowy Owl
637 2fr World Environment Day – Red Maple and Aspen Trees
638 1fr World Heritage Sites Along the Silk Roads – Historic Center of Bukhara
639 1.50fr World Heritage Sites Along the Silk Roads – Kunya-Urgench
640 World Heritage Sites Along the Silk Roads Souvenir Booklet
a. 30c World Heritage Sites Along the Silk Roads – Longman Grottoes
b. 30c World Heritage Sites Along the Silk Roads – Historic Center of Bukhara
c. 30c World Heritage Sites Along the Silk Roads – Tabriz Historical Bazaar Complex
d. 50c World Heritage Sites Along the Silk Roads – Sulaiman-Too Sacred Mountain
e. 50c World Heritage Sites Along the Silk Roads – Kunya-Urgench
f. 50c World Heritage Sites Along the Silk Roads – Safranbolu
g. Booklet pane of 4 #640a
h. Booklet pane of 4 #640b
i. Booklet pane of 4 #640c
j. Booklet pane of 4 #640d
k. Booklet pane of 4 #640e
l. Booklet pane of 4 #640f
641 1fr International Day of Peace – Hare, Fox and Dove
642 2fr International Day of Peace – Heads and Flowers
643 2fr International Day of Peace souvenir sheet – Heads and Flowers
United Nations – Vienna
605 68c World Environment Day – Supreme Court, Ottawa, Canada
606 €1.70 World Environment Day – Moraine Lake, Canada
607 80c World Heritage Sites Along the Silk Roads – Tabriz Historic Bazaar Complex
608 €1.70 World Heritage Sites Along the Silk Roads – Safranbolu
609 World Heritage Sites Along the Silk Roads Souvenir Booklet
a. 30c World Heritage Sites Along the Silk Roads – Longman Grottoes
b. 30c World Heritage Sites Along the Silk Roads – Historic Center of Bukhara
c. 30c World Heritage Sites Along the Silk Roads – Tabriz Historical Bazaar Complex
d. 40c World Heritage Sites Along the Silk Roads – Sulaiman-Too Sacred Mountain
e. 40c World Heritage Sites Along the Silk Roads – Kunya-Urgench
f. 40c World Heritage Sites Along the Silk Roads – Safranbolu
g. Booklet pane of 4 #609a
h. Booklet pane of 4 #609b
i. Booklet pane of 4 #609c
j. Booklet pane of 4 #609d
k. Booklet pane of 4 #609e
l. Booklet pane of 4 #609f
610 United Nations Postal Administration on the Traunsee Sheet of 10 + 10 labels
a. 68c United Nations Postal Administration on the Traunsee – Traunsee with ships and lakeshore buildings + label
b. 68c United Nations Postal Administration on the Traunsee – Ort Castle and bridge at dusk + label
c. 68c United Nations Postal Administration on the Traunsee – Aerial view of Cumberland Castle + label
d. 68c United Nations Postal Administration on the Traunsee – Street in Gmunden, Austria + label
e. 68c United Nations Postal Administration on the Traunsee – Gmunden City Hall + label
f. 68c United Nations Postal Administration on the Traunsee – Ort Castle and bridge + label
g. 68c United Nations Postal Administration on the Traunsee – Sailboat near Ort Castle + label
h. 68c United Nations Postal Administration on the Traunsee – Vlla Toscana + label
i. 68c United Nations Postal Administration on the Traunsee – Aerial view of Traunsee + label
j. 68c United Nations Postal Administration on the Traunsee – Ships on Traunsee + label
611 68c International Day of Peace – Hands and Flowers
612 €1.70 International Day of Peace – Handshake and Flowers
613 €1.70 International Day of Peace souvenir sheet – Handshake and Flowers
All of the numbers will appear in the Catalogue Update section of the Nov. 20, 2017 Linn’s Stamp News. For further information contact Martin J. Frankevicz.
