Postal Updates
The Jenny Invert distribution saga continues: Week’s Most Read
By Colin Sallee
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories.
5. Life as contemplated via postage stamps: Patton struggled with thoughts of suicide, but it was the stamp that pulled her away from those thoughts.
4. Postal Service blames revenue shortfall on declining letter volume: The USPS said its controllable loss for the year was $814 million compared to $610 million in fiscal 2016.
3. Four postal forms to be phased out starting in January: Some post offices have already implemented the changes, and others still have some of the forms readily available in some lobbies.
2. Back-of-the-book issues are always suitable for any collection: This stamp is a good buy in all grades very fine or better at the Scott catalog values.
1. New details revealed about upright Jenny Invert distribution: When the inspector general staff came to Kansas City, they conducted an inventory of the upright Jenny Invert panes and found 22 were still at the facility.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction