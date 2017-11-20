The Jenny Invert distribution saga continues: Week’s Most Read

Nov 22, 2017, 5 AM

A collector in Georgia was one of three who received this upright $2 Jenny Invert pane of six stamps free of charge from the USPS in 2014. This news sparked our readers' interest.

By Colin Sallee

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Life as contemplated via postage stamps: Patton struggled with thoughts of suicide, but it was the stamp that pulled her away from those thoughts.

4. Postal Service blames revenue shortfall on declining letter volume: The USPS said its controllable loss for the year was $814 million compared to $610 million in fiscal 2016.

3. Four postal forms to be phased out starting in January: Some post offices have already implemented the changes, and others still have some of the forms readily available in some lobbies.

2. Back-of-the-book issues are always suitable for any collection: This stamp is a good buy in all grades very fine or better at the Scott catalog values.

1. New details revealed about upright Jenny Invert distribution: When the inspector general staff came to Kansas City, they conducted an inventory of the upright Jenny Invert panes and found 22 were still at the facility.

