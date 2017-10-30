Nominees in line to fill vacant USPS board of governors positions: Week's Most Read

Nov 3, 2017, 5 AM

President Donald Trump recently nominated three individuals to the USPS board of governors (left to right): David Williams, Robert M. “Mike” Duncan and Calvin R. Tucker. The announcement is big news for the USPS, who hasn't the had the healthiest of relat

By Colin Sallee

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Turkey and Finland triumph in separate Europa stamp competitions: Third place went to Moldova’s 11-leu stamp depicting Mimi Castle, built in the late 19th century and recently restored.

4. Surface appearance differentiates Hockey stamps from souvenir sheet, pane: The stamps from the pane of 20 have an overall high-gloss finish with a very shiny appearance when viewed under an angled normal light source.

3. United States, China collide on handsome 12¢ claret-brown Benjamin Franklin stamp: While many intermediate-level collectors have concluded their regular postage collections up to the point that they can afford, they are still working on the back-of-the-book-issues.

2. Two postmasters general meet on the ice; joint issues represent nations’ relationships: Chopra was also gracious with his time and chatted with me about stamps. His reflection on the 2017 Canada joint issues really stood out.

1. Postal board finally receives three nominees to fill vacant posts: President Donald Trump announced he will nominate three individuals to serve on the long vacant USPS board of governors.

