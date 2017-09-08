Readers, what do you think Columbus saw?

Nov 16, 2017, 10 AM

U.S. Stamp Notes — By John M. Hotchner

Christopher Columbus, seeing the New World for the first time is imagined on the 29¢ Approaching Land stamp (Scott 2622) in the 1992 Voyages of Columbus block of four (2620-2623).This was the cartoon caption contest stamp for October.

Linn’s readers did a little imagining of their own. Several had Columbus looking for post offices, either to mail the crew’s letters home or to make purchases.

Ron Light of Boyce, Va., represents this group with “Let’s check that Post Office. Maybe they have more inverted Jenny sheetlets!”

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Quite a few entries dealt with today’s news and political correctness.

James L. Tucker of Scottsville, N.Y., brings this to the fore with “Do you see that? De Blasio is taking down my statue!”

Another popular theme was the expectation that Columbus would sail west and find India.

Fred and Garland Thursfield of Hollidaysburg, Pa., played off this with “Told you I’d find India … and you wanted to stop and ask for directions!”

Finally, many entries envisaged what the voyagers might find on land: Starbucks; the Golden Arches; the Empire State Building; a great, beautiful wall; and more.

An especially creative effort came from Manuel Negron of Sacramento, Calif.: “Look! Another ‘No Trespassing’ sign!”

On the philatelic side, Michael Morrissey of Westerville, Ohio, takes the honors with his reference to the explorer’s pointing hand.

Donna Smith of Wilmington, Del., wins the nonphilatelic part of the contest with “If we hurry, we can make the Early Bird special!”

Both winners will receive Linn’s Stamp Identifier published by Amos Media Co., or a 13-week subscription to Linn’s (a new subscription or an extension). The book has a retail value of $12.99.

Here are the best of the other runners-up:

“No kidding! I saw them on that rock over there — Elvis singing to a mermaid!” from Mildred Barylski of Warrenton, Va.

“Look!!! I can see Columbus, Ohio — I mean Ohio, Columbus!!” by David Palladino of Peabody, Mass.

“Fetch my guide to the stamps of the East Indies,” by Kenny Moore of Rocklin, Calif.

“It says, ‘Leif was here’!” from Steve Kotler of San Francisco, Calif.

“Look, that perf is a bit shorter than the others,” sent by Peter LaPlaca of Vernon, Conn.

Thanks and a tip of the hat to all who entered.

The next cartoon caption contest will be announced in the Dec. 11 issue of Linn’s.