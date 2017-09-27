Add waves to your collection with this beautiful 2012 USPS $1 definitive

Nov 29, 2017, 6 AM

Mint panes of 10 of the blue $1 Waves of Color stamp (Scott 4717) are a good buy at $20 or less, against a 2018 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers value of $25.

Tip of the Week — By Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

On Dec. 1, 2012, the United States Postal Service issued a blue $1 Waves of Color stamp (Scott 4717). It was part of a set of four high-face-value definitives, all with the waves designs in various colors.

The $1 lithographed and engraved stamps were produced in sheets of 150 stamps in 15 panes of 10 stamps. They were printed by Ashton Potter (USA) Ltd. The abstract design for the stamps is by Michael Dyer with Antonio Alcala serving as art director. The self-adhesive stamps have gauge-11 serpentine die cuts.

The 2018 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values the mint pane of 10 at $25. It appears that few dealers and almost no collectors bought panes of 10 $1 stamps in quantity at the time they were issued. We almost never see these panes of 10 in stamp lots. If you find them offered at $20 per pane or less, they are well worth buying.