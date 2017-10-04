US Stamps
Add $5 black Christopher Columbus to your collection, Alzheimer's semipostal stamp is coming: Week’s Most Read
By Colin Sallee
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories.
5. 2018 Scott U.S. Pocket catalog to be published in November: The 2018 Scott United States Pocket Stamp Catalogue is a handy guide for the collector who wants basic U.S. stamp information in a portable format.
4. U.S. Alzheimer’s semipostal coming in November: The fifth U.S. semipostal stamp will be issued to support efforts to combat Alzheimer’s, the United States Postal Service revealed Oct. 2.
3. USPS plans surprise Hockey issue Oct. 20: A previously unannounced U.S. stamp issue will honor ice hockey during the 100th anniversary celebration of the National Hockey League.
2. Beware unsupported, exaggerated claims on eBay: While eBay is a wonderful resource for stamp collectors, as with just about every good thing, it can be a mixed blessing.
1. It’s a good time to add a $5 black Christopher Columbus stamp to your collection: Shop around and buy the stamp in the best grade and condition you can afford at the best price you find.
