ATA offers free spooky topical checklist

Oct 13, 2017, 11 AM

The American Topical Association is offering a free holiday checklist of ghosts and spirits on postage stamps and postmarks.

By Linn's Staff

On Friday, Oct. 13, the American Topical Association offered an early Halloween treat: a free topical checklist of ghosts and spirits to download from the ATA website.

The checklist is available to both ATA members and nonmembers.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

A free holiday checklist has become a popular tradition, according to Vera Felts, ATA executive director. Past years’ lists have included the characters of Charles Schulz, candy, gingerbread, turkeys and Halloween.

Like all ATA checklists, the ghosts and spirits’ list includes country, date of issue, denomination and description of stamps and other philatelic items picturing or related to the subject.

The ATA database of more than 1,200 checklist topics was developed by Karen Cartier and is maintained by Dominic Sgro and Beth Scully.

This year’s free holiday list was augmented by past ATA president Jack Andre Denys and Halloween Spook-tacular Study Unit members Denise Lazaroff and Jean Stout.

To get the free checklist, go to the ATA website, click on the “enter” tab, and you will see the link to the checklist with images of spooks on stamps.

To receive a printed copy of the checklist by mail, send an addressed stamped envelope to ATA Office, Box 8, Carterville, IL 62918-0008.