Bennett public auction Oct. 20: U.S. and worldwide

Oct 16, 2017, 7 AM

This unused 1860 90¢ blue George Washington with original gum, graded XF-Superb 95, is among the classics to be auctioned Oct. 20 in Boston by Matthew Bennett International.

By Michael Baadke

Matthew Bennett International has an auction of United States and worldwide stamps, collections and accumulations scheduled for Oct. 20.

The public auction on Friday will take place in the Hong Kong Room of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, 776 Boylston St., Boston, Mass. It will be followed by two days of online only auctions on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 21-22, with live bidding exclusively through Stamp Auction Network.

The Bennett public auction includes single, multiples and plate blocks, plus postal history of the U.S. 1847 and later issues, and covers from France and other countries.

Among the classic U.S. stamps are a number of items that have achieved extremely high grades, with one standout being an unused example of the 1860 90¢ blue George Washington.

The stamp has original gum with a hinge remnant, and is described by Bennett as perfectly centered within large margins and possessing rich color. Its 2017 Professional Stamp Experts certificate assigns it a grade of XF-Superb 95, the highest grade known for this stamp, which is shared with just three other examples.

The public auction also offers a mint never-hinged example of the 1913 $1 carmine rose Parcel Post stamp (Scott Q12) with a 2016 Professional Stamp Experts grade of Gem 100. Bennett describes the stamp, a bottom margin single, as the only example to achieve this grade, and “most likely the finest mint never-hinged single extant.”

The auction also includes dozens of appealing U.S. revenue stamps, some early U.S. postal cards, a selection of classic Canada, and modern errors of Canada.

The auction lots can be viewed at on the Matthew Bennett website, and information is available from Matthew Bennett International, 221 Columbus Ave., Suite 203, Boston, MA 02116; or by e-mail from info@bennettstamps.com.