Monday Morning Brief | Upright Jenny Invert pane surfaces in Illinois

Linn’s managing editor Chad Snee reports the lucky finder purchased more than 160 sealed $2 Jenny Invert packages at his local post office in Mattoon, Ill. He found the upright pane in the fifth package he opened.

Greetings fellow stamp-hobby enthusiasts and friends! Welcome to the Monday Morning Brief for October 9, 2017.

A lucky collector from Mattoon, Illinois, hit the jackpot this past spring when he visited his local post office.

Don Murphy, at the urging of his wife, decided to buy all the $2 Jenny Invert panes the post office had in stock — 163 panes, to be exact.

The panes are sold in sealed, opaque packaging, which prevents one from determining if the pane inside is the normal variety showing the Curtiss Jenny biplane flying upside down, or one of the 100 scarce panes intentionally printed with the plane right side up.

“After opening the fifth package, there was the right-side-up Jenny,” Murphy told Linn’s.

If the space for an upright Jenny Invert pane is still empty in your stamp album, you’ll have another chance to acquire one because Murphy told us he plans to sell his pane.

For additional details about this exciting find, be sure to read associate editor Mike Baadke’s report in the October 23 issue of Linn’s.

For the United States Postal Service, a rose by any other name, it seems, is a counterfeit.

In early September, Linn’s learned of a second counterfeit of the 2015 Vintage Rose forever stamp.

An eagle-eyed collector in New Hampshire spotted a suspect Vintage Rose stamp while sifting through an on-paper mixture.

We asked her to send the stamp for examination, which revealed that the stamp is indeed a new counterfeit variety.

This particular bogus stamp incorporates a novel feature not seen on other recent modern U.S. counterfeits — raised dots that mimic the feel of the raised ink on genuine engraved Vintage Rose stamps.

These dots are found on the flower and stem of the newly reported bogus Vintage Rose stamp.

This counterfeit, along with the bogus Love Skywriting stamp Linn’s reported in the September 4 issue, will be listed in the 2019 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers, which will be published next October.

For Linn’s Stamp News and the Scott catalogs, I’m Chad Snee. Have a great week enjoying our wonderful hobby. Cheers!

