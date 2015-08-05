Mystic donates stamps to student Holocaust project

Oct 3, 2017, 5 AM

Mystic Stamp Company president Don Sundman presents 250 pounds of donated stamps for use by the Foxborough Regional Charter School’s Holocaust Stamp Project to Elsa Carlson, a Foxborough Regional Charter School representative.

The Mystic Stamp Company of Camden, N.Y., has donated approximately 1 million postage stamps to the Foxborough Regional Charter School’s Holocaust Stamp Project.

The project began in 2009; its goal is to “collect 11 million postage stamps, one for every life taken during the Holocaust.”

The student are counting these canceled stamps, trimming them and then using them to create 18 collages and other displays. Each collage will include at least one dove stamp to represent the hope for peace and the end of discrimination and bullying.

Don Sundman, president of Mystic Stamp Company, said: “I think it’s great postage stamps are being used for such a worthy cause. And it’s especially exciting to see young people getting exposed to stamps and learning about the history and culture that make collecting such a fun and meaningful hobby.”

To date, more than 9.4 million canceled stamps have been donated from 40 states, Australia, Canada, Ireland, Israel, and the United Kingdom. The American Philatelic Society donated 500,000 stamps to the project.

Visit the Mystic website for more information about the project and how to donate canceled stamps.