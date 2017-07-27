UN Expo 17 welcomes collectors to Bellefonte, Pa.

Oct 1, 2017, 1 PM

The $1 United Nations Emblem stamp issued in 1966. A special UN Expo 17 show and exhibition will take place Oct. 27-28 in Bellefonte, Pa.

Show News — By Michael Baadke

UN Expo 17, a World Series of Philately exhibition and stamp show devoted to United Nations philately, will take place Oct. 27-28 at Sundman Hall in the American Philatelic Center at 100 Match Factory Place in Bellefonte, Pa.

The show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Admission and parking are free.

The two-day show is sponsored by United Nations Philatelists Inc., in association with the American Philatelic Society. It will feature more than 1,600 pages of competitive exhibits, dealers with specialized U.N. material, and U.N. collecting presentations

The U.N. Postal Administration will be in attendance at the show, along with special guests from U.N. headquarters in New York.

The UNPA will present a first-day ceremony for the new Universal Declaration of Human Rights stamp issue. The event is scheduled for Friday afternoon beginning at 1 p.m.

Show visitors will have an opportunity to see special exhibits prepared by the UNPA and the Smithsonian National Postal Museum. An hour-long presentation by the museum is scheduled for Friday, beginning at 1:45 p.m.

A Smithsonian presentation about Dag Hammarskjold and Celebrate the Century stamps is planned for Saturday from 11:15 a.m. to noon.

The UNPI luncheon, which includes the UN Expo 17 awards presentation, will take place Saturday from 12:15 p.m. to 2 p.m. Information about obtaining luncheon tickets is available online.

The expo website also includes a list of exhibitors, their exhibit titles, and descriptions; hotel and travel information; a full schedule of events at the show; information about U.N. philately; and additional details.

The American Philatelic Center is home to the APS headquarters and the American Philatelic Research Library.

The APS circuit sales office, the library, and the APS Headsville post office will all be open both days of the show.