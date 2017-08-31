2018 Scott U.S. Pocket catalog to be published in November

Sep 30, 2017, 3 PM

The 2018 Scott United States Pocket Stamp Catalogue will be available in early November. The catalog is a handy, portable guide to U.S. stamps.

Editor’s Insights — By Donna Houseman

The Scott catalog line offers something for everyone, from the two specialized catalogs that offer detailed listings and information to the Scott United States Pocket Stamp Catalogue that provides much more simplified listings.

The Scott catalog season begins in April of each year with the publication of Vols. 1A and 1B of the Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue. The Scott Standard catalogs provide basic listings for stamps of the world, from Abu Dhabi through Zululand, including the United States, U.S. possessions, and United Nations.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

The season concludes with two expansive specialized catalogs, the Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers and the Scott Classic Specialized Catalogue of Stamps and Covers 1840-1940. Both specialized catalogs offer much more detail than the Scott Standard catalogs, including (but not limited to) on-cover values, color varieties, and values for blocks of four and strips of three.

Highlights of the 2018 Scott U.S. Specialized catalog are detailed in the From the Scott Editors column in the Oct. 16 monthly issue of Linn’s. The 2018 Scott Classic catalog will be published in early November.

Following close on the heels of these behemoth catalogs is the smallest and most simplified of the Scott catalogs. The 2018 Scott United States Pocket Stamp Catalogue is smaller both in size and number of pages, but it is a handy guide for the collector who wants basic U.S. stamp information in a portable format.

The catalog contains a simplified version of the listings for U.S. stamps found in Vol. 1A of the Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue. Although the current catalog isn’t likely to fit into your pocket or purse, the format is handy and compact. The pages measure about 4 inches by 7 inches. The hardback cover conveniently lays flat thanks to a durable wire-ring binding.

The catalog lists only U.S. stamps, including regular issues, semipostals, air post stamps, air post special delivery, special delivery, registration, certified mail, postage due stamps, U.S. Offices in China, Official stamps, newspaper stamps, parcel post stamps, computer-vended postage, personal computer postage, nonpersonalizable postage, carrier’s stamps, and federal duck stamps.

Each listing offers the Scott catalog number, denomination, description, colors, color of stamp paper where applicable, unused value, and used value. As with all Scott catalogs, values are listed for stamps in the grade of very fine.

Minor-lettered varieties that are shown in Vol. 1A of the Scott Standard catalog also are listed in the Scott U.S. Pocket catalog, including blocks, strips and other multiples; perforation varieties; color-omitted and color-missing errors; and other printing errors.

As with every Scott catalog, we encourage users to read the introduction before diving into the catalog listings.