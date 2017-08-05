American Philatelic Society names Martin Kent Miller as new editor

Sep 26, 2017, 5 AM

Martin Kent Miller has been named editor of the American Philatelist and the Philatelic Literature Review.

By Linn’s Staff

Martin Kent Miller of Greer, S.C., has been named as the new editor for the American Philatelic Society, according to a Sept. 21 announcement from the APS.

Miller will serve as editor of the American Philatelist, the APS’ monthly journal dedicated to stamp collecting, and the Philatelic Literature Review, the quarterly publication of the American Philatelic Research Library.

The APS reports that Miller, 49, joined the APS in 2008, but has been a stamp collector since 1974.

Miller’s collecting interests include philatelic materials related to the USS North Carolina, the United States 1934-35 National Parks stamp series, and a single-issue collection of the 1937 West Point commemorative.

Miller is president and founder of the Image Forge, a corporate communications firm in Greer, in operation since 2003.

In 2012, Miller branched out into the social media world as co-founder and director of marketing for Socialtopias in Charlotte, N.C.

He was global communications manager for Michelin Aircraft Tire Corp. in Greenville, S.C., from 2000 to 2003, and vice president and general manager of Hell Gravure Systems, North America in Schaumburg, Ill., and through its relocation to Inman, S.C.

Miller holds a bachelor of fine arts in graphic design from Harding University in Searcy, Ark., where he graduated magna cum laude.

“We’re excited to have Martin joining the team,” said Scott English, executive director of the APS, “He brings a wide range of experience in publication, marketing, and branding to our organization. We hope to leverage his talents not only with the publications, but leading the way in growing our online presence to promote the APS and the hobby.”

While Miller’s primary responsibilities will be managing the two publications of the APS and APRL, he also will lead efforts to revamp the APS website and develop online strategies for promoting the APS and the hobby to a new audience.

“Philately has always been the unifying point of my varied interests — art, design, printing and history,” Miller said. “I’m honored to now have the opportunity to combine my professional experience with the hobby that holds my love and passion.”

Miller officially joins the APS team Oct. 1, but will begin working with current editor Jay Bigalke immediately.

Bigalke will be returning to Linn’s Stamp News as editor-in-chief on Oct. 9.