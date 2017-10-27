A 17th-century Massachusetts windmill gets a postmark

Sep 17, 2017, 1 PM

A Sept. 9 postmark from Eastham, Mass., celebrates the Eastham Windmill built in 1680, and this year’s annual family fun festival.

Postmark Pursuit — By Michael Baadke

The windmill in Eastham, Mass., is believed to be the oldest and last working grist mill on Cape Cod, according to the town of Eastham, and it’s also a dandy tourist attraction.

“Its easy access from Route 6 offers all travelers a snapshot of the Cape’s past circa 1700-1800,” the Eastham website states.

Each year on the weekend after Labor Day, the Eastham Windmill Weekend offers a parade, craft show, road race, vehicle show, cookouts, and much more.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

This year’s event included a pictorial postmark celebrating the windmill and a weekend of family fun.

To obtain this postmark, address your request to:

WINDMILL WEEKEND Station, Retail Manager, 25 Dorchester Ave., Room 4009, Boston, MA 02205-9998, Sept. 9.

The following cancels are also available:

ROLLAG Station, Postmaster, 600 Main St., Onamia, MN 56359-9998, Sept. 1-4. (Old tractor, “Western Minnesota Steam Threshers Reunion.”)

JMJ Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Weston, WV 26452-9998, Sept. 2. (Text only with circular postmark and wavy lines, “Jacksons Mill Jubilee, Lewis County WV bi-centennial 1816-2017.”)

ANNIVERSARY Station, Postmaster, 9 Main St., Atkinson, NH 03811-9998, Sept. 2. (View of Atkinson, with church, school, other buildings, trees, “250 Years 1767 2017” in banner.)

20th ANNIVERSARY Station, USS Louisiana, Postmaster, 100 Plaza Court, Groton, CT 06340-9998, Sept. 6. (Insignia of the submarine includes Louisiana state outline with crawfish, fleur-de-lis, pelican, stars, “Union, Confidence, Justice, SSBN 743”; insignia of submarine service includes submarine, dolphins.)

ANNIVERSARY Station, Postmaster, 15 Mallego Road, Barrington, NH 03825-9998, Sept. 7. (Cheese wheel with slice cut out, “Joel W. Sherburne 60th Anniversary Calef’s Country Store.”)

CORPORAL STEVEN BLAINE RICCIONE, U.S. POST OFFICE, 5th ANNIVERSARY Station, Postmaster, 67 Castle St., Geneva, NY 14456-9998, Sept. 8. (Post office exterior with U.S. flag on pole.)

LISBON, NY Station, Postmaster, 7007 County Route 10, Lisbon, NY 13658-9998, Sept. 9. (Church exterior with trees, “175th Anniversary First Congregational Church.”)

BATTLE OF PLATTSBURGH Station, Postmaster, 10 Miller St., Plattsburg, NY 12901-9998, Sept. 9. (Rooster.)

PRINCETON Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Princeton, IL 61356-9998, Sept. 9. (Text only within ribbon, “Bureau County Homestead Festival,” “Home Sweet Home,” “2017.”)

C.B. PRESTON MEMORIAL LIBRARY Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Orleans, NE 68966-9998, Sept. 10. (Worm wearing glasses reading book, “1917-2017.”)

35th ANNIVERSARY Station, USS Michigan, Postmaster, 100 Plaza Court, Groton, CT 06340-9998, Sept. 11. (Insignia of the submarine includes Michigan outline map, spears, two dolphins, submarine silhouette, eagle, “Tuebor,” “SSGN 727”; insignia of submarine service includes submarine, dolphins.)

The following cancel has been granted a 30-day extension:

STUMP FENCE CAPITAL Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Trufant, MI 49347-9998, Aug. 28. (Stump fence, “39th Annual Trufant Jubilee Labor Day Weekend in the heart of Dane Country.”)

The following cancels have been granted 60-day extensions:

CHINCOTEAGUE PONY SWIM Station, Postmaster, 4144 Main St., Chincoteague Island, VA 23336-9998, July 26. (Three horse-head portraits, “92nd annual pony swim 2017.”)

CHINCOTEAGUE PONY PENNING Station, Postmaster, 4144 Main St., Chincoteague Island, VA 23336-9998, July 27. (Horse-head portrait, “92nd annual pony swim 2017.”)

The following cancel has been granted a 90-day extension:

COMMISSIONING Station USS Gabrielle Giffords, Stamp Fulfillment Services/Cancellation Services, 8300 NE Underground Drive, Pillar 210, Kansas City, MO 64144-9998, June 10. (Insignia of the littoral combat ship includes eagle with shield, swords, anchor, cactus, Arizona state flag, “Je Suis Prest,” “LCS 10.”)

Instructions for requesting postmarks

Linn’s subscribers can see complete instructions for requesting postmarks here.