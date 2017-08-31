Heinrich Koehler offers worldwide stamps and postal history Sept. 25-30

Sep 9, 2017, 3 PM

This 1870 cover from Paris, France, to Yokohama, Japan, from the Ervian collection of Ballon Monte covers, will be offered during the Sept. 25-30 auction by Heinrich Koehler in Wiesbaden, Germany.

By Michael Baadke

Heinrich Koehler Stamp Auction House in Wiesbaden, Germany (west of Frankfurt), will offer its 365th auction over the course of six days: Sept. 25-30.

The material on offer is presented in nine catalogs that can be viewed online, with online bidding options available.

The main catalog includes the Philip Mackey collection of Franco-Prussian War 1870-71, Part II of the Esmer collection of Ottoman Empire, the Gerold Mus collection of postcards and postal stationery, the Phil Parker collection of German East Africa, the Frank-Michael Wiegand collection of rural mail in Schleswig-Holstein and Lauenburg; plus additional worldwide stamps and covers.

Several catalogs focus on Germany and related areas, including 741 lots from the Ludwig Trippen collection of Germany from 1849; material from the Sudetenland, Luebeck, and Bavaria, respectively; and stamp booklets and se-tenant stamps of the German Empire.

Another catalog presents Sweden with postal history and postage due mail from the Kersti and Bertil I. Larson collections, and opens with a dazzling selection of pre-stamp mail from the 17th century and later.

Postal history is again showcased Saturday with the Ervian collection of Ballon Monte covers posted by manned balloons during the 1870-71 Siege of Paris.

Among these is a cover from Paris to Yokohama, Japan, mailed with the 1867 80-centime rose Emperor Napoleon III stamp, which is tied by a star cancel.

The cover front is also struck with a “PARIS R. DES Vlles Hdrttes” postmark dated Oct. 25, 1870; the envelope also bears a Nov. 2 Marseille transit mark and a Dec. 25 Yokohama arrival mark.

The envelope has imperfections improved at right, according to the auction description, “otherwise fine and attractive,” and a rare destination for Ballon Monte mail. With a 2006 Roger Calves certificate, the cover is listed by Koehler with a starting bid of €10,000 (approximately $12,025 in early September).

Visit the Heinrich Koehler website for additional information about the auction and online bidding options, or contact Heinrich Koehler Stamp Auction House GmbH & Co. KG, Wilhelmstrasse 48, 65183 Wiesbaden, Germany.