Auctions
Kelleher to serve up ‘Best’ Canal Zone, Cutler Ryukyu collections
By Michael Baadke
The Daniel F. Kelleher auction firm will feature two specialized collections in separate public auctions taking place Oct. 6.
Auctions of the “Best” collection of the Canal Zone and the Stanley Cutler collection of the Ryukyu Islands will take place in the Kelleher offices in Danbury, Conn.
The individual catalogs can be viewed online, with online and other bidding options available.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
The Canal Zone collection, which Kelleher describes as having been carefully formed over multiple generations, will be offered beginning at 11 a.m. It includes many of the intriguing overprint and perforation varieties that have attracted enthusiastic specialist collectors to this territory long under the jurisdiction of the United States.
An example is the 1926 5¢ dark blue Theodore Roosevelt in a vertical pair, with the bottom stamp overprinted “ZONE” only (Scott 86f), a cataloged error of which just 10 examples are known.
The collection also includes airmails, postage due, Officials, postal stationery, and collections.
The Ryukyus collection offers stamps and error varieties, postal history, essays and proofs, revenues, and much more.
For additional information, contact Daniel F. Kelleher Auctions, 22 Shelter Rock Lane, Unit 53, Danbury, CT 06810.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction