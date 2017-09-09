Kelleher to serve up ‘Best’ Canal Zone, Cutler Ryukyu collections

Sep 18, 2017, 5 AM

The Oct. 6 Kelleher auction includes this 1926 error pair of the Canal Zone, with the bottom stamp overprinted “ZONE” only.

By Michael Baadke

The Daniel F. Kelleher auction firm will feature two specialized collections in separate public auctions taking place Oct. 6.

Auctions of the “Best” collection of the Canal Zone and the Stanley Cutler collection of the Ryukyu Islands will take place in the Kelleher offices in Danbury, Conn.

The individual catalogs can be viewed online, with online and other bidding options available.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

The Canal Zone collection, which Kelleher describes as having been carefully formed over multiple generations, will be offered beginning at 11 a.m. It includes many of the intriguing overprint and perforation varieties that have attracted enthusiastic specialist collectors to this territory long under the jurisdiction of the United States.

An example is the 1926 5¢ dark blue Theodore Roosevelt in a vertical pair, with the bottom stamp overprinted “ZONE” only (Scott 86f), a cataloged error of which just 10 examples are known.

The collection also includes airmails, postage due, Officials, postal stationery, and collections.

The Ryukyus collection offers stamps and error varieties, postal history, essays and proofs, revenues, and much more.

For additional information, contact Daniel F. Kelleher Auctions, 22 Shelter Rock Lane, Unit 53, Danbury, CT 06810.