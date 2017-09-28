US Stamps
‘Stamping Philately’ appears on ‘Jeopardy!,’ more Star Wars stamps: Week’s Most Read
By Colin Sallee
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories.
5. Can you spot the red fibers in this 1995 Space Shuttle Express Mail stamp?: The fibers vary in length and were added randomly to the pulp during the manufacturing process.
4. Royal Mail to issue three booklets featuring its 2017 Star Wars stamps: One of the booklets will be issued on the same date as the stamps, Oct. 21. The other two are slated for release Dec. 14
3. Tell us what Christopher Columbus is pointing at on this 1992 stamp honoring his voyages: The important thing is to use your sense of humor, because entries with a humorous twist have the best chance of winning a prize.
2. Testimony concludes in Lady Liberty stamp trial; decision months away: After an eight-day trial, the judge declared Sept. 20 that testimony had ended in Las Vegas sculptor Robert S. Davidson’s claim.
1. Contestants tackle ‘Jeopardy!’ stamp category: Titled “Stamping Philately,” the category made its appearance in the first round of the Sept. 18 episode.
