USPS plans surprise Hockey issue Oct. 20

Sep 28, 2017, 11 AM

Canada issued a Gordie Howe permanent rate stamp Sept. 28, part of a set of 18 stamps honoring six hockey legends in 12 designs.The United States Postal Service will honor the sport of ice hockey with a stamp issue Oct. 20, in association with Canada Post

By Michael Baadke

The United States Postal Service will celebrate the history of ice hockey on a stamp or stamps that will be issued Oct. 20.

The issue will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the National Hockey League, which formed out of the National Hockey Association in 1917.

Little is known about the previously unannounced U.S. stamp issue except that it has been jointly created in association with Canada Post, according to the USPS. No design details or format information was provided.

A first-day ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. in Detroit, Mich., at the Little Caesars Arena, ?2645 Woodward Ave. The arena is home to the NHL Detroit Red Wings. The ceremony is free and open to the public.

Among those participating will be U.S. Postmaster General and CEO Megan Brennan, and Canada Post President and CEO Deepak Chopra.

The announcement from the USPS was released Sept. 28, the same day that Canada Post issued 18 different stamps in multiple formats to honor legendary hockey stars Maurice (Rocket) Richard, Jean Beliveau, Gordie Howe, Bobby Orr, Mario Lemieux, and Wayne Gretzky. Each player is honored with two different designs.

Nondenominated (85¢) permanent rate stamps are offered in a self-adhesive booklet of six and also in a perforated pane of six with moisture-activated adhesive.

Cadana Post has also issued six different designs honoring the same six players in “oversized-rate hockey-card-size souvenir sheets” sold in a pack of six. The individual stamps on the souvenir sheets picture the honored player with the Stanley Cup trophy and are each denominated $1.80.