2018 Scott Classic Specialized catalog soon to be published

Thousands of value changes and hundreds of varieties have been added to the upcoming 2018 Scott Classic Specialized Catalogue of Stamps and Covers 1840-1940.

Editor's Insights — By Donna Houseman

The 2018 Scott Classic Specialized Catalogue of Stamps and Covers 1840-1940 will be published in November, and with the publication of this catalog the 2018 Scott catalog season will come to a close.

For 23 years, the goal of the Scott editors has been to create in the Scott Classic Specialized catalog the best and most essential one-volume worldwide catalog available for the classic period. The Scott Classic Specialized catalog has evolved as the primary reference source for information about the issues of the first century of philately (and, for British areas, through the reign of King George VI). The catalog serves as the basis for the more simplified listings of the classic period that appear in the Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue.

A sneak peek into the 2018 Scott Classic catalog, without giving too much away, reveals numerous new shade varieties have been added to the listings for classic France, through the 1863-70 Napoleon II issues.

More than 100 value changes occur among the listings for the United States administration of Cuba. Some of the changes are significant, so stay tuned.

New never-hinged, postally used, and on-cover listings have been added for Official stamps of the German state of Wurttemberg, beginning with Scott O33.

A number of new lettered minors have been added to the listings of Canadian semiofficial airmails for Nos. CL30 and CL49.

A new major number has been added to Fiume. The new listing, Scott 1A, is the Hungary 1916 20-filler gray brown Harvester stamp overprinted “FIUME” in bold sans serif letters, as opposed to the serifed letters of Fiume Scott 1.

The listings for New Zealand received a thorough vetting, and many new minor listings have been added.

A number of editorial enhancements have been added throughout the 2018 Scott Classic Specialized catalog.

Collectors will find that the 2018 Scott Classic Specialized catalog provides more new, useful information than ever before. As always, hundreds of new varieties and thousands of new values have been added.

We will have more to report on the two new 2018 Scott specialized catalogs — the Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers and the Scott Classic Specialized Catalogue of Stamps and Covers ­— when the catalogs become available in October and November.